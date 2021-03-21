October Confirmed For Medicinal Cannabis Summit

Following the success of New Zealand’s first medicinal cannabis summit last year, organisers have confirmed MedCan 2021 will take place in Auckland on 12 and 13 October.

2021 marks a significant year for the country’s newest sector, with Kiwi medicinal cannabis products set to come to market. Delivering for New Zealand patients and unlocking valuable exporting opportunities is now the key focus for local companies.

Hosted by NZTech, in association with BioTechNZ, MedCan Summit 2021 will bring together industry, healthcare professionals, scientists, government, and patient advocates. Prospective delegates, sponsors, and exhibitors are now encouraged to save the date and register their interest at MedCan’s dedicated website.

“This year’s focus will be on providing solutions and practical advice on the issues and challenges we’re facing, including exporting, investment, and regulation. We will also examine the latest medical and scientific findings, as well as breakthrough technologies, globally,” says Zahra Champion, Executive Director of BioTechNZ and MedCan Summit 2021 organiser.

Dr Zahra Champion speaking at MedCan 2020

“We are currently researching and developing the agenda with industry and our advisory group to ensure we deliver to delegates the most relevant, up-to-the-minute content and expert speakers from around the world – either in person or via video link,” she says.

A full agenda of October’s summit will be available in June, with last year’s inaugural event establishing a solid platform to bring together medicine, science, industry, and technology engagement.

“It’s a format that fosters education and collaboration in the pursuit of innovation. Last year we had over 30 international and local subject experts sharing the latest information, learnings, and first-hand insights on this whole new frontier of care. MedCan Summit 2021 will build on that - 18 months on from the country’s Medicinal Cannabis Scheme taking effect,” says Dr Champion.

MedCan’s foundation sponsor, Helius Therapeutics, is delighted to again help fund the two-day event for the advancement of New Zealand’s medicinal cannabis industry.

“MedCan organisers did a great job last year getting key industry stakeholders together, and importantly there’s a specific programme for our healthcare professionals. We’re hoping even more GPs attend this year as their clinical knowledge remains critical to patient access,” says Carmen Doran, Chief Executive of Helius Therapeutics.

Organisers ask interested sponsors, exhibitors, and speakers to get in touch. For more information on the summit, please email info@medcansummit.co.nz or visit www.medcansummit.co.nz

MedCan Summit 2021 is organised by NZTech and BioTechNZ - a not for profit, membership-funded organisation with the goal of maximising New Zealand’s bioscience and technology capability to create a strong New Zealand bioeconomy. BioTechNZ is part of the New Zealand Tech Alliance.

