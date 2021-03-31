Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

2021 NZ Hi-Tech Awards – Finalists Announced

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 7:03 pm
Press Release: NZ Hi Tech Awards

People gathered in record numbers in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch locations this evening to hear the finalists in the 2021 NZ Hi-Tech Awards announced.

A record number of entries have come from across the country and from all areas of the Hi-Tech sector. This depth is reflected in the line-up of finalists this year, according to David Downs, Chair of the Hi-Tech Trust, who says the standard of entries continue to grow every year.

“This year’s finalists span the full spectrum of the Hi-Tech sector and the country, and the level of innovative tech products and solutions continues to astound us all. It’s awesome to not only see the quality of the entries but also the diversity amongst the entrants, particularly in a year which has been so heavily impacted by Covid.” says Downs.

Several of the local and international judges have commented that the quality of the entrants is at an all-time high this year along with the volume of entries across many categories. They predict that the next phase of judging will prove even more challenging as they select the winners from such a strong pool of finalists.

“Despite Covid having a major impact on so many sectors of the economy the tech sector really is leading the way in putting New Zealand well and truly on the global map. It has proven its resilience and is at the forefront of our export economy both in terms of the jobs being created and in regard to the revenues it’s generating for the country.” says Downs.

The Hi-Tech Awards Gala Dinner will take place on Friday the 28th of May at Spark Arena.

The 2021 Hi-Tech Awards finalists are:

PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year

Bluelab

F&P Healthcare

Link Engine Management

Pushpay

Rocket Lab

Seequent

Pacific Edge Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year

LawVu

MacroActive

Revolution Fibres

Tradify

Whip Around

Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-Up Company of the Year

FileInvite

Hectre

Medsalv

Moxion

Rocos

IBM Hi-Tech Inspiring Individual

Chris Johnson

Craig Hudson

Kylie Price

Laura Bell

Serge van Dam

Sir Stephen Tindall

Carmen Vicelich

Callaghan Innovation Hi-Tech Kamupene Māori o te Tau – Māori Hi-Tech Company of the Year

Agrisea

Jobloads

MB Century

NZ Trade Group

Weirdly


Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution Award

asBuilt Digital

Auror

Fuel 50

Landkind

Parkable

Rocos

Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service

chnnl

Darkscope

Datamine

Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product

Alimetry

Dotterel Technologies

Halter

Revolution Fibres

StretchSense

Halo Consulting Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector

Elevating Aotearoa’s Future

Humanitix

Microsoft

NZ Tech

Revolution Fibres

NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution

Halter

Hectre

Levno

Waybeyond

Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever

Anna Dao

Anna Spyker

Georgia Robertson

Jamie Beaton

Maria English

Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

Alimetry

Anagenix

Dotterel Technologies

Formus Labs

Revolution Fibres

Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution

Alimetry

Datamine

Imagr

Moxion

Staples VR (Staples Productions)

Writer’s Toolbox (Advanced Learning Ltd)

Visa Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good

Custom D

Impactlab

Orion Health

RUSH

