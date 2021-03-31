2021 NZ Hi-Tech Awards – Finalists Announced
People gathered in record numbers in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch locations this evening to hear the finalists in the 2021 NZ Hi-Tech Awards announced.
A record number of entries have come from across the country and from all areas of the Hi-Tech sector. This depth is reflected in the line-up of finalists this year, according to David Downs, Chair of the Hi-Tech Trust, who says the standard of entries continue to grow every year.
“This year’s finalists span the full spectrum of the Hi-Tech sector and the country, and the level of innovative tech products and solutions continues to astound us all. It’s awesome to not only see the quality of the entries but also the diversity amongst the entrants, particularly in a year which has been so heavily impacted by Covid.” says Downs.
Several of the local and international judges have commented that the quality of the entrants is at an all-time high this year along with the volume of entries across many categories. They predict that the next phase of judging will prove even more challenging as they select the winners from such a strong pool of finalists.
“Despite Covid having a major impact on so many sectors of the economy the tech sector really is leading the way in putting New Zealand well and truly on the global map. It has proven its resilience and is at the forefront of our export economy both in terms of the jobs being created and in regard to the revenues it’s generating for the country.” says Downs.
The Hi-Tech Awards Gala Dinner will take place on Friday the 28th of May at Spark Arena.
The 2021 Hi-Tech Awards finalists are:
PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year
Bluelab
F&P Healthcare
Link Engine Management
Pushpay
Rocket Lab
Seequent
Pacific Edge Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year
LawVu
MacroActive
Revolution Fibres
Tradify
Whip Around
Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-Up Company of the Year
FileInvite
Hectre
Medsalv
Moxion
Rocos
IBM Hi-Tech Inspiring Individual
Chris Johnson
Craig Hudson
Kylie Price
Laura Bell
Serge van Dam
Sir Stephen Tindall
Carmen Vicelich
Callaghan Innovation Hi-Tech Kamupene Māori o te Tau – Māori Hi-Tech Company of the Year
Agrisea
Jobloads
MB Century
NZ Trade Group
Weirdly
Duncan Cotterill
Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution
Award
asBuilt Digital
Auror
Fuel 50
Landkind
Parkable
Rocos
Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service
chnnl
Darkscope
Datamine
Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product
Alimetry
Dotterel Technologies
Halter
Revolution Fibres
StretchSense
Halo Consulting Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector
Elevating Aotearoa’s Future
Humanitix
Microsoft
NZ Tech
Revolution Fibres
NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution
Halter
Hectre
Levno
Waybeyond
Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever
Anna Dao
Anna Spyker
Georgia Robertson
Jamie Beaton
Maria English
Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution
Alimetry
Anagenix
Dotterel Technologies
Formus Labs
Revolution Fibres
Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution
Alimetry
Datamine
Imagr
Moxion
Staples VR (Staples Productions)
Writer’s Toolbox (Advanced Learning Ltd)
Visa Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good
Custom D
Impactlab
Orion Health
RUSH