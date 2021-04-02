Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Facebook Launches Prompt To Direct Papua New Guineans To Credible Information About COVID-19

Friday, 2 April 2021, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Facebook

Today, Facebook launched a prompt near the top of News Feed directing people in Papua New Guinea to credible health information about COVID-19.

The prompt provides Papua New Guineans on Facebook with COVID-19 prevention tips encouraging people to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently to prevent the spread of the virus. It also directs people to Facebook’s COVID-19 Information Centre to get authoritative information on COVID-19.

Mia Garlick, Director of Public Policy for Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands said, “We want to make sure people in Papua New Guinea have access to credible information on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine. This prompt will direct people to accurate information in our COVID-19 Information Centre and help address questions people may have around COVID-19.”

“We know that conversations about vaccines tend to be nuanced, so we’re continuing to work with health experts, the World Health Organization, and local authorities to make sure that we have the right policies in place to reduce the spread of harmful COVID-19 misinformation on our platform.”

