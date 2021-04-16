Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Report On Animals In Science Reveals ‘disappointing’ Lack Of Progress

Friday, 16 April 2021, 9:17 am
Press Release: NZ Anti-Vivisection Society

 

The Ministry for Primary Industries has released a report on the use of animals in science in 2019. Critics have labelled the results ‘disappointing’ and cite the report as evidence that the current system needs to be thrown out.

Tara Jackson, Executive Director of the New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society, said the lack of progress has been disappointing.

“Over the last several decades, there have been no significant changes in these numbers. Animals are still suffering in laboratories despite constant improvements in technology. We don’t need to be stuck using outdated animal models,” Jackson said.

The report shows small fluctuations in the overall number of animals used in science, but the averages have remained similar for decades. In recent years, there is even an increase in the number of animals experiencing ‘moderate’ manipulations, a category of suffering that has increased to a historic-high of 24.9%.

Animals experiencing ‘high’ or ‘very high’ manipulations, the most severe categories of suffering, are at a historic low of 2.6%.

According to Jackson, it still isn’t good enough.

"Far too many animals are suffering in horrific experiments and other research. It doesn't have to be this way - we could transition to better methods."

The report reveals something new, for the first time the numbers of animals who were bred for research, testing, or teaching purposes but were neither manipulated nor used and were subsequently killed, were recorded. This was the outcome for an astonishing 136,679 animals in 2019.

The University of Otago alone bred over 65,000 animals who didn’t end up being used so were killed.

“This just shows a shocking and callous disregard for life. It is clear that they view these animals as nothing more than disposable lab tools,” said Jackson.

“New technologies are coming out all the time, the government needs to start pushing industry to transition to better technologies rather than using outdated animal models and unethical research methods. That’s why we’ve launched our Striking at the Source petition calling for an overhaul of the entire system,” says Jackson.

NZAVS is calling for people to sign their Striking at the Source petition, which calls for reform of the entire system of how animals are used in science. The petition calls on the government to reallocate funding to non-animal-based technologies, improve regulatory oversight of the industry, and to increase transparency to better allow the public and journalists to access information about what really goes on in laboratories.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Anti-Vivisection Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 