Losec Launch New Dedicated Website

Losec, a popular treatment for heartburn relief, has recently launched its website. The new site was created as a resource for consumers to learn more about the range of Omeprazole tablets.

The new website is designed to be simple and easy for users to navigate. The site aims to educate customers on what causes heartburn and acid reflux and how Losec tablets work to combat the unpleasant sensations associated with these conditions.

A dedicated blog and FAQs sections outline some of the common questions consumers have about heartburn and Losec products. There is also an easy to locate section which lets visitors know where they can purchase Losec and Losec Extra tablets.

Unlike antacids, which provide temporary relief from the symptoms of heartburn and acid reflux, Losec targets heartburn at its source and acts to reduce the amount of acid produced by the stomach.

The reason Losec is so effective is because it is a proton pump inhibitor (PPI). This means that it switches off the small pumps in the stomach that produce stomach acid. When a lesser amount of acid is generated, it is much less likely for acid to climb up through the esophageal sphincter and trigger an uncomfortable bout of heartburn.

In addition to targeting acid reflux at the source, Losec also features a Multi-Unit Pellet System (MUPS). MUPS allow Losec to be absorbed much more effectively. When a Losec tablet is taken, it breaks down into micro-pellets. All these tiny pellets contain Losec’s active ingredient, omeprazole which is quickly and efficiently absorbed.

The website lists information on all three of the Losec product available to NZ customers. These include, Losec Omeprazone tablets 10mg (14 Tablets), Losec Extra Omeprazone 20mg (14 Tablets) and Losec Extra Omeprazone 20mg (28 Tablets).

