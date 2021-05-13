Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

AFCryo Unveils Green Hydrogen Production System For Zero-emission Refuelling

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 6:10 pm
Press Release: AFCryo

NZ company AFCryo teams up with CPH2 to take on the global decarbonisation challenge with a revolutionary system for on-demand hydrogen and oxygen production from renewable energy

CHRISTCHURCH, NZ, 13 May 2021 – Christchurch-headquartered cryocooler developer AFCryo in conjunction with Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH2) has unveiled its Green Hydrogen Production System to provide a cheaper and more reliable way of generating green hydrogen from renewable sources for refuelling transport, generating power and industrial use.

The revolutionary system, which splits water into pure hydrogen and medical grade oxygen without the polymer membrane used in common electrolysers, combines AFCryo’s world-leading cryogenic technology for gas separation and hydrogen liquefaction with unique and patented Membrane-Free Electrolyser™ technology from UK manufacturer CPH2.

AFCryo and CPH2 have signed a landmark agreement to collaboratively develop and market the on-demand green hydrogen and oxygen production system. AFCryo is set to ship its first production unit to CPH2 in the UK, for integration with its electrolyser technology, for a commission to deliver Ireland’s first 1MW (megawatt) electrolyser-based system to produce pure hydrogen and oxygen.

Christopher Boyle, Managing Director and co-founder of AFCryo, says the company is on a mission to add hydrogen to the global energy network to help governments, businesses and energy consumers reach bold emission reduction targets.

“Hydrogen is one of the most scalable and viable options we have to help us make the energy transition to a lower-carbon economy. By joining forces with CPH2, we’ve created a faster, more reliable and more cost-effective renewable energy hydrogen production system. Importantly, the oxygen, considered a bi-product of the hydrogen production system, is pure enough to be captured for use in industry or injected into existing waste-water systems to improve the aerobic process.”

Boyle says government and industry investment in the hydrogen economy is critical to achieving global decarbonisation goals.

“This technology is ready to help transport networks and industries globally transition to hydrogen to help achieve zero-carbon targets. In New Zealand, an immediate opportunity is to turn the hydrogen refuelling network concept into reality with our technology for on-site and on-demand hydrogen production. We can manufacture our system as a re-locatable containerised module – ideal for a decentralised refuelling network – or as a large scale production plant,” he says.

Government Minister Megan Woods, who has the Energy and Resources portfolio, as well as that of Research, Science and Technology says the project is an exciting development.

“This is exactly the kind of collaboration that will start to un-lock a new energy future for New Zealand as we seek to decarbonise our economy and have less reliance on fossil fuels.”

Christopher Boyle, Managing Director and co-founder of AFCryo and New Zealand Government Minister Hon Megan Woods view AFCryo’s cryocooler, set to be shipped to its UK partner CPH2. The technology will be integrated with CPH2’s patented Membrane-Free Electrolyser™ technology as part of a commission to deliver Ireland’s first electrolyser-based system to produce pure hydrogen and oxygen.

Jon Duffy, Chairman and CEO, CPH2, said: “Our ambition is to help clean up the environment for our children and future generations. To do this, we’re scaling up our business to meet the rapid growth and demand of the global electrolyser market. Our technology offers a cheaper and more reliable alternative to the more common Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolysers which uses membranes to separate the streams of hydrogen and oxygen gases, which is expensive and can often break down. AFCryo is an important technology and manufacturing partner for our combined renewable hydrogen production system.”

Dr Nigel Williamson, Technology Director of CPH2, said: “AFCryo will design our larger cryogenic systems, which include their cryogenic separation technology and New Zealand-made DC power systems, to form the back-end of our novel electrolyser technology for scales above 1MW.”

AFCryo has earned a reputation as a world leader in the design and manufacturer of cryocoolers and liquefiers. The company was established in 2017 as a joint venture between Christchurch, New Zealand-based Fabrum Solutions, an innovator in the design, development, and manufacture of composite cryostats, superconducting motors and cryogenic systems established in 2004 and Grenoble, France-based Absolut System, a specialist engineering company with advanced cryogenic engineering expertise founded in 2010.

Hugh Reynolds, Technical Director and co-founder of AFCryo and Fabrum Solutions, said: “AFCryo and CPH2 are at the leading technological edge of sustainable, cost-effective green hydrogen development on demand. By cross-licensing our technologies, we can meet the demand for our combined solution at a highly competitive cost to the end-user - which is vital to encourage the uptake of any emerging technology.

“Our partnership will also pave the way for New Zealand assembly of large scale Green Energy Electrolysers, with the majority of the technology supplied by New Zealand companies. Alongside our cryocoolers, we’re also integrating technology from other local companies such as Enatel, which provided the DC power and energy management technology,” he says.

AFCryo’s cryocooler technology can liquefy and recondense nitrogen, oxygen, methane, argon, neon, biogas and hydrogen for animal science, food and beverage, research, medicine and energy applications. The technology has cooling power in the range of 100-10,000 watts, in a 40-150° kelvin temperature range – allowing it to act as a refrigerator to cool devices such as High-Temperature Superconductors (HTS) and detectors.

Co-founders Boyle and Reynolds have been on a 17-year journey since Fabrum Solutions developed its first cryocooler in 2005, taking it through to full commercialisation with the support of Callaghan Innovation into spinout company AFCryo.

Boyle says, “While customers worldwide use the cryocooler solutions we’ve designed for specific requirements in space, aviation, HTS, industry and emerging fields such as Biogas LNG – green hydrogen production represents our most significant global opportunity to date.

“We expect demand for renewable hydrogen and oxygen production to intensify as costs fall with the scale-up of electrolyser-based technology and cheaper electricity generation. We are gearing up for local production for domestic and export markets, which will provide additional benefits in terms of jobs and a welcome economic boost for Christchurch and New Zealand,” he says.

Christopher Boyle, Managing Director and co-founder of AFCryo

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AFCryo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 