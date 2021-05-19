Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Biotech Research Helping Medical, Environmental Areas

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 6:01 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

New Zealand med-tech companies are using research in biotechnology to help developments in medicine, protective equipment and sensors, BiotechNZ executive director Dr Zahra Champion says.

Auckland’s Scentian Bio has spent the last decade working out how to harness insects’ outstanding sense of smell to revolutionise the world of electronic sensors.

Other Kiwi firms, such as Pacific Edge, are researching and developing state of the art cancer diagnostics and prognostics, Dr Champion says.

“Global leader in nano fibre technology NanoLayer is producing high-performance face masks, which can be infused with active additives designed to trap and neutralise even the smallest airborne particles, while still allowing excellent airflow rates.

“Another NanoLayer product is DermaLayr, the fastest non-invasive dermal delivery platform for use in modern skincare products.

“Then we have Auckland-based Pictor which is a biotech company that has developed a diagnostic platform which can be used for diagnosing multiple diseases from a single small blood sample and in the future will be used for diagnosing complex diseases.

“In May last year, Pictor received a $500,000 grant from the MBIE covid innovation acceleration fund to fast-track the development of a covid diagnostic assay. Pictor has now filed a patent for that assay.

“In Dunedin, Blis Technologies have been the scientific leaders in oral probiotics since 2002 and developed the world’s first advanced oral probiotics. Leading the way in oral probiotic supplements to support your immune system.

“Wellington company Volpara Health is saving families from cancer by clinically validated, AI-powered software for personalised screening and early detection of breast cancer.”

These are just a few examples of some of Aotearoa’s fast growing biotech companies investing heavily into research, which is so critical during the global health crisis.

Dr Champion says overseas, synthetic biology research has manipulated micro-compartments in cells, potentially enabling bio-manufacturing advances for medicine, protective equipment and engineering applications.

“Our very own Kiwi company Lanzatech New Zealand has developed and commercialised a gas fermentation process that produces fuel.

“The company uses a microbial catalyst to convert industrial waste gases and biomass syngas into ethanol based products. Lanzatech New Zealand serves customers worldwide.”

Global researchers are faced with not only the challenge of covid vaccine development, but the need to scale up vaccine production which is leading to using plant-based production platforms, as they are an efficient system for bulk vaccine production, which reduces a number of challenges only requires space to grow more plants, she says.

“We can rebuild our economy following covid with more funding in med-tech biotech. Research and innovation are central to our global competitiveness.

“Digital health technologies go beyond electronic medical records and critical connectivity and infrastructure into digital medicine and digital therapeutics.

“These technologies represent the cutting edge of medical development. They are the foundations for a digital healthcare system.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 