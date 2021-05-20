Budget 2021 REANNZ Receives Funding

Today Minister Robertson announced the Government’s Budget allocations for 2021. Under the Strategic Science Investment Fund - Infrastructure category, REANNZ has received additional funding. This funding will provide REANNZ with financial sustainability and enable the organisation to continue to support the Research, Science, Innovation (RSI) and education sector of New Zealand.

The funding has been allocated as a part of the Enabling Digital Research: Securing Core Network Infrastructure for the Research and Education Sector initiative.

“This initiative provides additional funding for the Research and Education Advanced Network New Zealand (REANNZ). It supports the ongoing operation of the high-performance telecommunications network that enables cutting edge, high impact, and internationally connected research activity and core science services.”

REANNZ is New Zealand’s National Research and Education Network (NREN). It is part of a global network which transfers large volumes of digitised research data and underpins New Zealand’s ability to participate in global data-intensive research and connect with international partners. It also supports national data-intensive services such as GeoNet’s 24/7 natural hazards monitoring centre, as well as supporting member organisations from across the research and education community to connect and collaborate on research outcomes for the betterment of New Zealand.

“We are pleased that the focus by the REANNZ team on operating costs, and re-orientating the business to offer structured support to the RSI and education sectors and our members has been acknowledged.” REANNZ CEO Dianna Taylor.

“The Board is pleased of the continued recognition of the important role that REANNZ plays to support and enable data-intensive research collaboration both in New Zealand and on a global scale. This funding gives REANNZ the opportunity to position itself for the future with confidence.” REANNZ Board Chair Janine Smith.

About REANNZ

REANNZ is New Zealand’s Crown-owned National Research and Education Network. REANNZ operates and supports a specialist high-performance digital network that is engineered to meet the unique demands of scientists, researchers, innovators and educators. With access to large data transfer capabilities and network tools that encourage multi-institutional collaboration, New Zealand has access to the world’s unique science facilities and global collaboration opportunities.

