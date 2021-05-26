Battle For ‘New Zealand’s Best Tasting Tap Water’ Title

New Zealand’s best tasting tap water will be decided in Napier on 27 May when the Water Industry Operations Group (WIOG) hosts the Ixom 2021 Water Taste Test competition.

Numerous water suppliers from around the country will be submitting samples of their drinking water, which will be judged on qualities including colour, clarity, odour and mouthfeel. Judges for the 2021 competition are:

Mike Monaghan, former WIOG Chair and WIOG Life Member; Water Operations Manager, Palmerston North City Council

Seaton Rolleston, Sales Manager Water & Energy NZ, Ixom

Jim Graham, Principal Technical Advisor, Taumata Arowai

Richard Painter, Winemaker, Villa Maria Estate

While the competition itself is all in the spirit of good fun, there is a meaningful undertone.

WIOG Chairman Nick Hewer-Hewitt says: “Many of us turn on taps for a drink, to cook and to shower, with little thought as to the complexities involved in operating and maintaining the water infrastructure. The competition is a fun way to raise awareness of the quality of New Zealand’s tap water, and to recognise the efforts of local water operators and their teams to deliver safe, clean drinking water to their communities.”

Ixom Commercial Manager Water & Energy Nathan Swain says: “Ixom has been involved in New Zealand’s water treatment industry for several decades and we are proud of the work being done in this space. We’re thrilled to be a sponsor of this event and celebrate the outstanding achievements of those teams that supply and maintain exceptional water quality.”

Note

Results of the Ixom Water Taste Test 2021 will be announced on 27 May at the Napier Conference Centre.

When judging the best tasting tap water, the judges are looking for:

Colour: Water that is completely translucent without any white or brown tones

Clarity: Crystal clear water with minimal turbidity

Odour: Samples that are pleasing to smell and have a nice scent

Taste: Samples that are pleasing to the palate.

About WIOG

The Water Industry Operations Group of New Zealand (WIOG) is a national not-for-profit incorporation formed in 2006 by a group of dedicated water and wastewater operations professionals. Its membership covers professionals in water and wastewater treatment, reticulation and construction, asset management, engineering, supply owners and industry suppliers.

The goals and objectives of the Group are simple: to provide its members with the opportunities to enhance their knowledge, experience and to provide them with a voice. The Group also promotes the water industry ‘source to discharge’ as a whole in order to raise public awareness.

www.wiog.org.nz

About IXOM

Ixom is the market leader in water treatment and chemical distribution in Australia and New Zealand, with a growing presence in Asia and the Americas. Ixom supplies general chemicals across a diverse range of markets including agriculture, building and construction, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and personal care, plastics, pulp and paper, and water treatment industries.

www.ixom.com

© Scoop Media

