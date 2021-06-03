Developing Genomic Solutions For A Plant Taonga: A High-quality Rewarewa Genome

Conservation of the native rewarewa, also known as New Zealand honeysuckle, has just taken a major step forward.

A team of Genomics Aotearoa scientists from Manaaki Whenua - Landcare research, Plant & Food Research and University of Otago have sequenced the genome of the rewarewa (Knightia excelsa).

The milestone is significant as it is only one of a handful of New Zealand native trees to be sequenced, now paving the way for developing genomic processes for conservation of taonga species important to us.

Genomes - the complete set of genetic material present in a cell or organism – are valuable to understand biology of a species. Knowing what genes they have and how they work in turn can help to develop genetic solutions to problems.

Rewarewa is endemic to Aotearoa New Zealand. It is mostly found on the North Island and the top of the South Island, and common in coastal, lowland and lower montane habitats.

Bees are attracted to the spikey red flowers of the rewarewa, producing a delicious honey.

This tree had multiple traditional uses for Māori including medicinal, spiritual and for construction. Not only did Māori collect and eat the nectar of the rewarewa, they also tapped the flowers inside a gourd and used the inner bark to bandage wounds to stop bleeding and speed healing. The wood was used for river posts and palisade walls.

Establishing a high-quality genome for this taonga species has specific cultural importance to Māori, as well as commercial importance to honey producers.

The project used leaf samples collected from a tree located in Northland, in conjunction with the Te Rarawa Anga Mua and the Komiti Kaitiaki for Warawara Ngahere.

Currently research is looking at the genomic diversity of rewarewa in New Zealand. This is part of a MBIE Endeavour programme led by Manaaki Whenua which leverages Genomic Aotearoa’s genomic solutions and infrastructure. This information will help to better understand rewarewa diversity, giving the honey industry the information needed to characterise their product.

Plant & Food Research project co-leader David Chagné said the goal is to enable the burgeoning rewarewa honey industry to commercialise their honey based on its provenance and whakapapa, as New Zealand is doing in mānuka and wine.

“More fundamentally, doing this research using a high quality genome like the one we produced for rewarewa means we can gain a deeper understanding of which genes contribute to adaptation of this species to a range of climatic conditions” he said.

About Genomics Aotearoa

Genomics Aotearoa, a collaborative platform of nine New Zealand universities and crown research institutes, was established to ensure that New Zealand is internationally participating in genomics and bioinformatics research, with national collaborations and funded projects in health, environment and primary production. Genomics Aotearoa is funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Strategic Science Investment Fund.

www.genomics-aotearoa.org.nz

