Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Ground-breaking Study To Investigate The Impact Of Pāmu Deer Milk On Nutritional Status In Older Adults

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 1:23 pm
Press Release: High-Value Nutrition National Science Challenge

A new clinical trial aims to provide scientific evidence of the role of Pāmu deer milk in supporting a healthy lifestyle and improving the general nutrition in a community-dwelling older population over the age of 65.

Funded by the High-Value Nutrition (HVN) Ko Nga Kai Whai Painga National Science Challenge Professor Marlena Kruger at Massey University has been awarded $244,000 for a project to be conducted in conjunction with industry partner, Pāmu.

Pāmu deer milk is a natural source of concentrated nutrition. The composition and sensory aspects of deer milk have been thoroughly researched and could offer improved nutritional status and vitality due to its unique composition; it has significantly higher protein content compared to cow’s milk with a different protein/fat ratio. Deer milk naturally contains vitamins and minerals that support skeletal and immune health, with additional minor components possessing anti-inflammatory effects.

“Muscle mass declines after 50 and older adults become prone to arthritis, showing potential for older adults to gain considerable benefit from the increased protein and anti-inflammatory properties of Pāmu deer milk” says co-principal investigator and nutritionist, Professor Pamela von Hurst.

The project involves a randomised comparison trial recruiting 120 women over the age of 65 with a low to normal BMI. There will be a focus on Asian ethnicity where recruitment allows for it. Participants will consume either 200ml deer milk or a commercial oral nutrition supplement daily for 10 weeks.

“This project will provide scientific evidence for the role of deer milk in supporting a healthy lifestyle and improving general nutrition in a community-dwelling older population over the age of 65,” says lead researcher Professor Marlena Kruger.

“Pāmu see a clear market opportunity in the healthy ageing space, providing a natural and great tasting nutritional solution,” says Joanne Todd, HVN Challenge Director.

“The research findings from this project will add to the existing dossier of scientific evidence for Pāmu deer milk and will be fundamental to commercialisation of a finished product that could underpin a new industry in New Zealand”.

Pāmu are focusing on China and South East Asian markets for product commercialisation, hence the desire to target an Asian population in the trial. Pāmu deer milk is sourced through the partnership with Peter & Sharon McIntyre and a Pāmu pilot scale farm in the Central Plateau.

The Māori word ‘Pāmu’ literally means ‘to farm’ but also reflects the Māori concept of guardianship of the environment. Pāmu shares with Māori a desire to see the land thrive while running productive and profitable farms. Some Pāmu farms will eventually return to iwi ownership as part of Treaty of Waitangi settlements and Pāmu are committed to working together with Māori to ensure land is farmed in a sustainable way that incorporates Te Ao Māori principles.

The HVN Challenge is a mission-led programme of innovative research into the health attributes of New Zealand-produced foods for our major export markets.

The Challenge will, over the next four years, fund a number of projects through a competitive contestable funding process, and has recently approved other contestable funding projects that will be completed together with business partners. The HVN Contestable Fund Request for Proposals remains open for applications. Read more here: https://www.highvaluenutrition.co.nz/funding-opportunities/rfpdocuments/.

For more information:

Massey University Professor Marlena Kruger M.C.Kruger@massey.ac.nz Mobile: 021 476891 
Massey University Professor Pamela von Hurst P.R.vonHurst@massey.ac.nz Mobile: 021 2472000 
Pāmu Hamish Glendinning glendinning@landcorp.co.nz Mobile: 027 405 3727 

High-Value Nutrition Ko Ngā Kai Whai Painga is one of the eleven National Science Challenges. The Challenge has $45 million of funding over a five year period. HVN website: https://www.highvaluenutrition.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Impacts Of COVID-19 On New-home Building Projects

Around half of surveyed building projects for new homes in Auckland have reported a moderate to severe impact associated with COVID-19 in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Transport: Best And Worst Power Companies Revealed In Consumer NZ Survey

Contact Energy has been rated as the worst performer in Consumer NZ’s latest electricity satisfaction survey.... More>>




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>



E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 