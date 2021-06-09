Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Marine Indigenous Knowledge Crucial For Solving Global Challenges

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 7:00 am
Press Release: National Science Challenges

World Oceans Day has seen Aotearoa New Zealand’s government acknowledge that protecting our seas can safeguard us from climate, food and biodiversity challenges.

Showcasing the importance of drawing on indigenous knowledge to improve the management of our coasts, oceans and estuaries, the NZ National Commission for UNESCO has just launched a new website, Te Tini a Tangaroa.

The website uses an online search tool to help connect New Zealanders and international audiences with ocean science projects underway in Aotearoa and the Pacific and promote the objectives of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

The Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge has 14 research projects featured, 10 of which are led by Māori, hapu or iwi. Each project investigates ways a more holistic ocean management approach can care for the vital ecosystems and services our oceans provide.

“Having a shared resource showing the benefits of ecosystem-based management (EBM) is another step towards securing our moana (sea) as our playground, our food basket and our livelihood — for now and future generations,” says Sustainable Seas Challenge Director Julie Hall.

One of the highlights of the website is its spotlight on the importance of indigenous knowledge in ocean research. For seven years, the Challenge has brought together Māori-led or partnered projects, designed to give direct benefits to those iwi, hapū and Māori organisations involved.

According to Sustainable Seas Manahautū Linda Faulkner, the research shows why supporting a place-based and Māori led-approach to applying mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) is crucial to the wellbeing of our marine environment.

“There has been limited success in attempts to apply a kaitiakitanga (guardianship and protection) approach at a national level so far. Our evidence shows us kaitiakitanga occurs in place and through the relationship people have with the moana (sea),” explains Linda. “As a result, we’re developing tools and resources that support and empower iwi, hapū and Māori organisations to apply kaitikitanga in place. This in turn has been shown to support and empower the relationship between the broader community and the moana as well.”

One of the Sustainable Seas projects featured on the plaform is Te Tāhuhu Matatau, led by researcher Caine Taiapa (Manaaki Te Awanui). Designed to enable kaitiaki (guardians) of the Tauranga moana, the project is developing tools for marine decision-making. This follows on from their first research project, which discovered there are limited digital resources available for kaitiaki developed for Māori, by Māori.

Another project featured is Awhi Mai Awhi Atu, led by researchers Kura Paul-Burke (University of Waikato) and Richard Bulmer (NIWA). This looks at habitat connectivity in Ōhiwa Harbour near Whakatāne. It aims to better understand the degrading harbour and promote the recovery of the once abundant mussel reefs and shellfish.

The NZ National Commission initiative echoes the global push to protect our oceans.

While Aotearoa has over 15,000km of coastline, its importance for solving the challenges of our times has often been overlooked. Covering over 70% of the Earth, oceans are a unique web of life that contain valuable food resources while acting as a sink for greenhouse gases.

BACKGROUND

About the research

The vision of Sustainable Seas is for Aotearoa New Zealand to have healthy marine ecosystems that provide value for all New Zealanders. It brings together around 250 ecologists, biophysical scientists, social scientists, economists, and experts in mātauranga Māori and policy from across Aotearoa New Zealand. It is funded by MBIE and hosted by NIWA.

About the Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge

The vision of Sustainable Seas is for Aotearoa New Zealand to have healthy marine ecosystems that provide value for all New Zealanders. It brings together around 250 ecologists, biophysical scientists, social scientists, economists, and experts in mātauranga Māori and policy from across Aotearoa New Zealand. It is funded by MBIE and hosted by NIWA.

About the National Science Challenges:

Sustainable Seas is one of eleven National Science Challenges. These align and focus Aotearoa New Zealand's research on large and complex issues, bringing together scientists and experts from different organisations and across disciplines to achieve a common goal.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from National Science Challenges on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Impacts Of COVID-19 On New-home Building Projects

Around half of surveyed building projects for new homes in Auckland have reported a moderate to severe impact associated with COVID-19 in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Transport: Best And Worst Power Companies Revealed In Consumer NZ Survey

Contact Energy has been rated as the worst performer in Consumer NZ’s latest electricity satisfaction survey.... More>>




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>



E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 