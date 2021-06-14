Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Bouts Of Rain, Warm Temperatures And Cloudy Days

Monday, 14 June 2021, 12:53 pm
Press Release: MetService

Wet, cloudy and warmer than average temperatures are the three main 'weather flavours' expected over Aotearoa this week, according to MetService, with most regions getting a scoop of one, two or three of these weather conditions.

The complex low pressure system which brought much colder than normal temperatures to southeast Australia last week is currently sitting in the Tasman Sea directing warm, humid, rain- making air over the North Island today (Monday).

Several Heavy Rain Watches and Warnings are in force over parts of the upper North Island as a front which brought 150mm of rain to the ranges of Westland yesterday moves eastward over the North Island today and early Tuesday.

Behind this front the humidity and extensiveness of the rain slowly decreases, with temperatures returning to their June averages by Thursday.

Though humidity is set to gradually decrease, the Tasman low which ambles over the lower South Island from late Tuesday will allow low cloud or fog to linger over the east coast of the South Island. These conditions will persist for most of the week, meaning few sunshine hours but warmer nights than if skies were clear.

MetService meteorologist April Clark says: “The low pressure system brings some cooler air into the Southern Lakes region and will allow snow to fall to the 800m mark for a time on Thursday. This is considered normal for June compared to the conditions that this same system brought across the ditch.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Energy Resources Aotearoa: Doubling Of Coal Use Shows Need For Local Natural Gas

New figures showing a near doubling of coal-fired electricity generation highlight New Zealand’s energy shortage and the need for natural gas as a lower carbon alternative, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa... More>>


E Tu: ‘Sense Of Mourning’ As Norske Skog Mill Set To Close

Workers at Norske Skog’s Tasman Mill now know they’ll be losing their jobs in little over a month’s time.
On Wednesday afternoon, workers were told the mill will be stopping production from the end of June... More>>




Stats NZ: Card Spending Sees Strong Growth In May

Seasonally adjusted card spending rose by $189 million (2.3 percent) between April 2021 and May 2021, Stats NZ said today.
Spending rose across all industries for the first time since New Zealand moved to level 1 in June 2020... More>>




Auction: 1.4 Million In Rare Vintage Watches, Gems, Jewels & Diamonds Go Under The Hammer At Webb’s

An auction event showcasing over 1.4 Million dollars in rare jewels, gems, diamonds and vintage watches is due to take place this Sunday by Auckland based auction house Webb’s... More>>

Catalist: NZ’s New SME Stock Exchange, Gets Licence To Go Public

New Zealand has a new stock exchange – designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to raise up to $20 million a year from the public.
Called Catalist, the exchange has already been successfully working the private investment sector.... More>>

E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 