Retrospect Announces Integration With Microsoft Azure Blob Storage

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 6:17 am
Press Release: Retrospect

Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform is a leading choice for businesses moving to the cloud

Retrospect, a StorCentric company, today announced the general availability of Microsoft Azure Blob Storage support for Retrospect Backup and Retrospect Virtual. The software updates allow businesses to leverage Azure as a backup destination as well as a cloud storage location to protect on-premise data. Included in the release is support for ransomware protection using Retrospect’s Immutable Backup, preventing malware from compromising critical business backups. With deep Azure integration, Retrospect Backup continues to provide the industry’s most flexible backup solution with simple, safe, and secure backups.

Microsoft Azure has grown dramatically recently, and with its addition to the wide range of cloud storage providers that Retrospect supports, customers can select the best cloud based on their unique business. Retrospect Backup is able to use Azure as a storage destination as well as a data source, enabling companies to protect assets stored on Blob Storage using Retrospect’s workflow options.

“By integrating Microsoft Azure Blob Storage into Retrospect, IT administrators now have the ability to utilize their organization’s existing Microsoft Azure account for offsite backups that can be locked down for a specific retention period to protect against ransomware or other digital attacks,” said JG Heithcock, General Manager, Retrospect, a StorCentric Company. “Retrospect’s unique policy-based backup and broad set of features, with granular filtering and out-of-band backup transfers, allow companies to have a point-in-time restore for their data, protected by Microsoft Azure in addition to Amazon S3 and Google Cloud Storage, among others.”

Availability

Retrospect 18.1 for Windows and Mac is now generally available (GA) and free to customers who have Retrospect 18. Retrospect is available in six languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, and Japanese.

About Retrospect: www.retrospect.com

About StorCentric: www.storcentric.com

Find more from Retrospect on InfoPages.
 
 
 
