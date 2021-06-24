Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

First ISO50001 Certification In New Zealand Achieved By Epsom Girls Grammar School

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 9:05 am
Press Release: CEP

Epsom Girls Grammar School today became the first organisation in New Zealand to be certified to ISO50001, the international standard for energy management systems.

“This is a breakthrough moment for energy efficiency in New Zealand”, said CEP’s CEO Mike Hopkins. “We applaud the foresight of the team at EGGS and congratulate them on their leadership.”

The ceremony to confer the certification took place today (Thursday) at the school. Commenting on the certification, EGGS Principal, Lorraine Pound said: “Being ISO5001 certified is a wonderful outcome of a joint project led by the School’s Business Manager, Economech and students from the School’s Sustainability Committee. We are delighted to be involved in being as energy efficient as we can be, and in a way where students each year will continue to take the lead and learn so much about planning, research, statistical analysis and practice in the area of energy efficiency.’

Alireza Mokhtar of efficiency adviser to EGGS, Economech, said: “Focusing on energy as the main contributor to emission, ISO 50001 offers a simple and systematic framework for continuous improvement in energy performance. It teaches us how to make a culture change to address climate change.”

The certification comes from BSI NZ. Business Manager for BSI, Craig Muir said “Epsom Girls Grammar School should be proud of their achievement in obtaining certification to ISO 50001: Energy Management. This certification is public acknowledgement of their dedication to the efficient and effective use of energy at the school and demonstrates leadership put into practice. EGGS have set a great example; and to all those involved and to those associated with the school, congratulations”.

ISO50001 is common overseas, especially in Germany where government incentives and regulations have driven uptake. Widespread adoption of ISO50001 is commonly cited as a major factor in Germany’s energy transition and emissions reduction success.

“We need more organisations across New Zealand adopting ISO50001,” continued Hopkins. “Energy efficiency is normally the easiest and cheapest way to reduce emissions and saves on energy costs, the proverbial win-win. Even without the certification, organisations can enjoy the savings of having an effective management plan and it’s not difficult. Several of our members and partners offer advice on efficiency planning and can help out.”

Carbon and Energy Professionals New Zealand is a member based, not for profit industry association of energy and carbon reduction professionals. CEP supports its members through a range of activities that raise skills, knowledge and all-round competence in energy and carbon management.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CEP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 