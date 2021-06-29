Applications Open For Greenhouse Gas Inventory Research Fund Grants

The funding round for the Ministry for Primary Industries’ (MPI’s) 2021 Greenhouse Gas Inventory Research Fund is now open, with $1.1 million available for new projects in the 2021/22 financial year.

Steve Penno, MPI’s director of investment programmes, says the Greenhouse Gas Inventory Research Fund provides funding for new research projects that aim to improve the Agriculture Greenhouse Gas Inventory, which compiles and calculates greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture in New Zealand.

"The inventory is an important tool in enabling New Zealand’s reporting to the New Zealand Greenhouse Gas Inventory and the United Nations under the Paris Climate Agreement,” says Mr Penno.

“It also informs policy decisions, improves the accuracy of our inventory, and helps our agriculture and forestry sectors to manage their greenhouse gas emissions.

“It also supports the development of land-use projections, including afforestation and deforestation.

“With emissions from the agricultural sector making up around half of New Zealand’s gross emissions it’s essential that we continue to effectively measure our emissions, so we can seek ways to tackle them.”

Priorities for the 2021 funding round are:

methane

modelling and data

sequestration, land use and land-use emissions

reviews and updates to existing Inventory items

projections and targets

policy-driven research

nitrous oxide (N2O).

Applications close on 19 July 2021. More information is available on MPI’s website.

© Scoop Media

