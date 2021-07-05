Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Kāinga Ora Launches App To Connect Kaimahi To Te Ao Māori

Monday, 5 July 2021, 10:54 am
Press Release: Kainga Ora

Kāinga Ora launched the Māia app today alongside Kiwa Digital – an interactive tool designed to help learn and understand the Māori world.

“We are really excited to be introducing this cultural intelligence appto all ourkaimahi - and to the wider public,” says JPTePuia, Director for Innovation and Opportunities,TeKurutao – Group Māori, Kāinga Ora.

“Māia means to be brave, bold and confident.Wewant everyone to give this app a go!

It’s easy to use and will open a doorway into the Māori world.A touch oftheboldtext on the screenplays a voice thatbrings a Māori word to life-helping you topronounce it correctly.”

“Users can also createtheir ownpepehaas away of introducing themselves at a hui. There are explanations about Māori protocols includingpōwhiriandkarakiaandcommon phraseslikewhānauand whare -and a map with the names of tribesfrom all around the country,” says JP.

Kāinga Ora is committed to building the cultural capability and capacity of the organisation.

“It’s crucial that we all understand Māori values and ways of doing things – and that we have a collective understanding of why we need toimplement policies and practices that reflect Māori needs and aspirations,” says JP.

The Māia app initiative is part of the Kāinga Ora Mātauranga Programme and is also widely available by downloading from the Apple App and Google Play.

For assistance with the app contact: MataurangaMaori@kaingaora.govt.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kainga Ora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Fisheries: Ministerial Inquiry Launched Into Seafood Sector’s Use Of Migrant Labour

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker today announced a ministerial inquiry into the use and allocation of migrant labour in the seafood sector.
“The inquiry will focus on the sector’s reliance on migrant labour, and how to transition it away from that reliance... More>>



ComCom: Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Trade Me’s Application To Acquire Homes.co.nz

The Commerce Commission has released a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to Trade Me Limited’s application for clearance to acquire PropertyNZ Limited.
PropertyNZ Limited owns and operates the homes.co.nz website, while Trade Me owns and operates the Trade Me Property website... More>>


MBIE: Evaluation Of The Earthquake-prone Building System

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s first evaluation of the earthquake-prone building system shows that the system is working well overall, and provides useful information on how it can be further improved... More>>


ASB: Back My Build Tops $2 Billion In Lending For New Build Houses

In just over a month since ASB launched its special Back My Build home loan rate to boost housing supply and help Kiwis onto the property ladder, the bank has received applications for more than $2 billion in lending to support the construction of 3,000 new homes... More>>


Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 