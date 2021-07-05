NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country.

The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909. That meant several records were broken with 24 locations having their warmest June on record.

The highest temperature was 22 at Hastings on June 26 and Leigh on June 19.

Taranaki is still leading the sunniest location table.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2107/Climate_Summary_June_2021_Final.docx

