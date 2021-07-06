Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Enabling Drones To Use Tools In Complex Environments

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 10:52 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) aka drones are revolutionising surveying and inspection tasks that once required manned aircraft. Two University of Canterbury academics are working to take this capability to the next level, to enable drones to use tools with high precision in mid-air in difficult changeable settings.

Computer Science Professor Richard Green who specialises in artificial intelligence, and Mechanical Engineering Professor Dan Zhao, an expert in aerospace engineering, are collaborating on the project which could radically change the way drones are used in various industries.

“Our research will go beyond simple surveying and inspection tasks. We will build a platform for UAVs to use precision tools in changing dynamic environments, such as outdoors, around hazardous infrastructure like power pylons, or in construction or forestry, without ladders or scaffolding,” Professor Green says.

“Enabling UAVs to use precision tools is a new technological capability and a radical change in functionality. It will not only transform the way UAVs can be used, but also how and where.”

The UC Engineering professors, along with Senior Research Engineer and UAV expert Kelvin Barnsdale, have assembled a leading New Zealand team in UAV, data and aerodynamics research and engineering, including strong connections and collaborations with national and international researchers, UAV manufacturers and users.

“To achieve our overarching goal, we must solve different but interdisciplinary research and engineering challenges. This includes turbulent flow rotor-to-rotor interactions prediction, precise control of a hovering UAV, force trajectory control, and robust estimate of a UAV’s position and orientation in a wide range of dynamic environments,” Professor Zhao says.

“Our novel approaches to solve these challenges include advanced aerodynamic modelling, new UAV airframe design methods, advanced UAV control methods, novel ways to optimise visual-odometry positioning and demonstration of different applications.”

They have designed their research and implementation initiatives with input from UAV manufacturers, UAV organisations, a wide range of industry end-users in arboriculture, silviculture, electricity infrastructure industry, civil construction, as well as Maori stakeholders and government and regulation bodies.

“Our research will have a wide range of benefits for different industry sectors to make inaccessible and hazardous tasks safer, easier, more cost-effective and efficient. This will help to create new UAV products and services and tap into the fast-growing worldwide UAV manufacturing and service market.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Talley's: Welcomes WorkSafe Review, Initiates Independent Investigation

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review into the health and safety practises at its facilities, with the company also undertaking a separate independent investigation. Hazlett said the company has written to WorkSafe today and offered the company’s full cooperation... More>>


Fisheries: Ministerial Inquiry Launched Into Seafood Sector’s Use Of Migrant Labour

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker today announced a ministerial inquiry into the use and allocation of migrant labour in the seafood sector.
“The inquiry will focus on the sector’s reliance on migrant labour, and how to transition it away from that reliance... More>>



ComCom: Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Trade Me’s Application To Acquire Homes.co.nz

The Commerce Commission has released a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to Trade Me Limited’s application for clearance to acquire PropertyNZ Limited.
PropertyNZ Limited owns and operates the homes.co.nz website, while Trade Me owns and operates the Trade Me Property website... More>>


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2021

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


ASB: Back My Build Tops $2 Billion In Lending For New Build Houses

In just over a month since ASB launched its special Back My Build home loan rate to boost housing supply and help Kiwis onto the property ladder, the bank has received applications for more than $2 billion in lending to support the construction of 3,000 new homes... More>>


Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 