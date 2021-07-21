Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

UC Researchers Tackle ‘invisible’ Plastic Threat To Our Environment

Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 1:55 pm
Press Release: University of Canterbury

For Plastic Free July, we sat down with two of Aotearoa New Zealand's leading microplastics researchers to discuss the impact microplastics are having on our environment.

Microplastics research in Aotearoa New Zealand originated at the University of Canterbury.

Less than 5mm (or half a centimetre) in diameter, microplastics are classed in two categories; primary microplastics are those designed to be small, like microbeads or glitter, while secondary microplastics are formed in the environment as larger plastic items break down. This can include fibres released from textiles and clothes during washing.

For Plastic Free July, we sat down with the University of Canterbury’s leading microplastics researchers, Professor Sally Gaw and Dr Laura Revell, to discuss the impact microplastics can have and are having on our environment, and what could happen if we don’t act now.

