Respite Before The Rain Returns

Thursday, 22 July 2021, 12:48 pm
Press Release: MetService

After active weather gradually clears away today (Thursday) and tomorrow(Friday), MetService is forecasting settled conditions until the latter parts of Sunday before the next frontal system brings potentially severe weather.

Messy weather continues today for the South Island and makes its way to the North Island as a front tracks northwards.

Things gradually clear out today over the South Island, while the last of the showers peter out over the North Island by the end of tomorrow. This is all before a ridge of high pressure sets up shop over the country in time for the start of the weekend.

The ridge brings a sunny Saturday for most. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane comments: “Those who’ve been eager to get out and about in sunshine may yet get their chance”.

Clear conditions continue into the start of Sunday. “People on homeward journeys back from school holiday getaways should be largely unaffected by weather,” Makgabutlane remarked.

However, strong northeasterly winds make an appearance during Sunday ahead of the next approaching weather system from the Tasman Sea, affecting many parts of the country, including Auckland, into Monday too.

The front sets up a wet start to the new week. “Although places that experienced flooding last weekend, such as Buller, Nelson, and Marlborough, will receive a fresh dose of heavy rain, accumulations are not expected to be as large as what was seen with that system,” Makgabutlane detailed.

Northern parts of the North Island will also get a dousing of rain from the northeast on Monday, which may be heavy for a while.

