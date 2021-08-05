Richard Laurenson Joins The Research For Life Board

Wellington Barrister Richard Laurenson has accepted an invitation to join the Research For Life board.

Richard Laurenson

Research For Life’s chairman Dr Lance Lawler said, “We are delighted that Richard has agreed to become a board member. He is enthusiastic about not only contributing to Research For Life in a governance role but also to help us advance the quality of healthcare in the Wellington region and beyond.”

Richard is a very experienced barrister practising these days in the area of private civil and commercial litigation.

He joined the independent Bar in 1991 when he formed Central Chambers and has been practising as a barrister sole since then. Prior to that, Richard was a partner in a Wellington law firm, and before that, a New Plymouth firm. He was admitted to the Bar in 1973.

Richard has also been active in sporting and community activities in Wellington

He joins existing Trustees Dr Lance Lawler, Professor Brett Delahunt, Gaeline Phipps, Associate Professor Rebecca Grainger, Rob McGregor, Richard Simpson, and Susannah Batley.

Established in 1960, Research For Life funds innovative quality research undertaken by researchers in the early stages of their careers.

Medical researchers from the University of Otago, Wellington - School of Medicine and Health Science, Victoria University of Wellington, ESR, Capital & Coast District Health Board, Massey University College of Health and the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research have, in the recent past, received grants from Research For Life.

“Research For Life has funded research into cancer, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, diabetes and obesity, multiple sclerosis, stroke therapy and conditions of particular concern in the Wellington region, such as asthma. This research, supported by Research For Life, is vital to achieving continuing improvements in health outcomes in the community,” Lance Lawler said.

About Research For Life

Research For Life is the public face of the Wellington Medical Research Foundation.

Our Mission

Supporting innovative quality research with a focus on funding those researchers in the early stages of their careers, who – through their work – will advance the quality of healthcare in the Wellington region and beyond.

Role of the Foundation

Research For Life (Wellington Medical Research Foundation) is dedicated to supporting and encouraging young, talented people to engage in medical and biomedical research.

The Foundation considers appropriate applications from all individuals and research groups in the Wellington region. We currently lend our support to the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research; Victoria University of Wellington’s School of Biological Sciences; the University of Otago, Wellington - School of Medicine and Health Sciences; Massey University, Wellington; and ESR (The Institute of Environmental Science and Research).

The need for medical research

Major discoveries in medicine have been made and continue to be made through fundamental and applied research. By funding such research, we aim to be at the forefront of medical knowledge and technical ability.

Achievements of the Foundation

The Foundation has funded work in many areas, including research into the basic understanding of cancer, kidney disease and conditions of particular concern in the Wellington region, such as asthma.

The Wellington Medical Research Foundation is a registered charity, registration number: CC10659

