Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Record Warmth So Far This Winter

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 2:18 pm
Press Release: NIWA

New Zealand has just experienced its warmest June and July since records began in 1909 and - with one month to go - is on track for its second successive warmest winter on record.

Data from NIWA’s Seven Station temperature series shows that the temperature for the past two months was an extremely high 1.53C above the long-term average.

NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll says the previous record was 1.15C above average for June and July in 2016.

"There have been a number of factors which have contributed to the warmer temperatures. Air pressure has been higher than normal in the east so far this winter which has brought more northeasterly winds to New Zealand bringing warmer air from the sub-tropics."

Sea temperatures around the coast have also been warmer than average, modifying colder air masses tracking towards New Zealand.

Mr Noll also said the Southern Hemisphere polar vortex above Antarctica has been stronger than normal. "This helps keep filaments of frigid air tucked away deep in the Southern Ocean."

Atmospheric patterns have also leaned towards a La Niña-like direction, which tends to produce warmer conditions in the Southwest Pacific. Another climate driver in the Indian Ocean, called the Indian Ocean Dipole, developed during July and played a role in the atmospheric river that brought flooding to the Buller District as well as extra warmth and humidity.

Meanwhile, the warmer temperatures have resulted in more rain and less snow at lower elevations where rain has played havoc with some ski fields.

Hydrological forecaster Dr Jono Conway said most of the NIWA snow monitoring stations between 1800 and 2000 m elevation were experiencing average or above average snow levels for the time of year but sites at lower elevations had little or no snow. Apart from sites in Canterbury that received a large dump of snow at the tail end of the May flood event, most of the snow has come from a few big events in early- to mid-July.

"The warm temperatures have been causing the precipitation to fall as rain at lower elevations, which makes it very difficult for ski fields with bases at lower elevations, particularly club fields with no snow making."

July in particular featured above or well above normal rainfall in the interior and western South Island, with Mt Cook recording 146% of its monthly normal rainfall and Arthur’s Pass on 181%.

Monthly temperatures were 1.7C and 1.9C above average, respectively, illustrating that the rain/snow zone sat at a higher altitude than normal.

Mr Noll said with the June and July temperatures tracking so far above average, this winter had a firm lead on last year’s figures.

"This is consistent with our expectations. In the background, the long-term tailwind of climate change continues to churn. Of the seven warmest June and Julys, six have occurred since 2000," Mr Noll said.

For the year to the end of July 2021 ranks as the sixth warmest on record.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Financial Markets Authority: Online Investing Platforms Transform Attitudes To Investing

Eight out of 10 New Zealand investors have a more favourable view of investing and financial markets after using online investing platforms, according to research released today by the Financial Markets Authority - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko... More>>



Barfoot and Thompson: Auckland Housing Prices Shrug Off Winter Concerns

Auckland house prices shrugged off the normal winter downturn, concerns about increasing prices and warnings of possible future interest rate rises in July.
“Mounting concerns about the prices being paid and possible future interest rate increases did nothing to dampen July trading... More>>



Stats NZ: Sharp Falls In Unemployment And Underutilisation

The seasonally adjusted unemployment and underutilisation rates fell to 4.0 and 10.5 percent, respectively, in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The unemployment rate continued to fall from its recent peak of 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter... More>>


ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>



ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 