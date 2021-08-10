Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

NZ Tech Sector Soaring Since Covid

Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 5:52 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

New Zealand desperately needs more digitisation to engage with the rest of the world’s rapidly growing digital economies, NZTech chair Mitchell Pham says in his report to the annual meeting in Auckland on Thursday.

“It is difficult for most Kiwis to think about what the world was like before the covid pandemic, but the nation’s digital future is no longer a conversation about what the future may hold, because it is happening now, since covid arrived,” Pham says.

“Our tech sector has a critical role to play in accelerating the mass digital transformation that began last year.

“The tech industry can also boost growth and expansion by benefitting from new investment capital and investors.

“With borders remaining closed, New Zealand’s tech talent shortage has been pushed to critical levels, due to our heavy reliance on immigration.

“It is essential government and industry invest in developing our digital workforce for the medium-to-long term, while businesses explore short to-medium term options to engage remotely with offshore tech talent,” Pham says.

Chief executive Graeme Muller says New Zealand’s tech sector has been delivering strong year-on-year growth which has largely been unconstrained by natural resource limits or economic downturns.

“As well as annual growth in weightless exports and job creation, the sector has been enabling the digital transformation of most other parts of the economy.

“Over the last year, even under the pressure of covid lockdowns and border closures, the New Zealand tech ecosystem continued to grow and deliver positive impacts for our economy and society.”

The key takeaways from the NZ tech year showed:

  • The sector has 23,229 companies, 111,760 employees and has $8.5 billion of exports globally
  • It makes up eight percent of New Zealand’s GDP, and employs five percent of the workforce
  • New Zealand’s top 200 tech companies earned $12.7 billion globally in revenue
  • The sector grew 11.4 percent and the median salary in 2020 was $95,000
  • Each four percent of growth in the tech sector provides $2.7 billion to the GDP
  • Each tech sector job creates five new jobs in other industries

NZTech won the best contribution prize at the annual New Zealand Hi-Tech awards this year, for its efforts in creating a socially and economically prosperous New Zealand underpinned by technology.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Horizon Research: Kiwis Split On Clean Car Scheme, But Big Potential Market Change

The Government’s clean car scheme, which took effect on 1 July, has split support from Kiwis. Regardless, enough drivers seem motivated by the cash rebates on offer to significantly change New Zealand’s new and used vehicle markets... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Online Investing Platforms Transform Attitudes To Investing

Eight out of 10 New Zealand investors have a more favourable view of investing and financial markets after using online investing platforms, according to research released today by the Financial Markets Authority - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko... More>>



Barfoot and Thompson: Auckland Housing Prices Shrug Off Winter Concerns

Auckland house prices shrugged off the normal winter downturn, concerns about increasing prices and warnings of possible future interest rate rises in July.
“Mounting concerns about the prices being paid and possible future interest rate increases did nothing to dampen July trading... More>>


ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>



ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 