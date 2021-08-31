Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Brightest minds shine in Kudos Science Awards

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 1:42 pm
Press Release: The Kudos Awards

The originality and diversity of Waikato and Bay of Plenty’s brightest minds is evident in the finalists selected for the 2021 Kudos Science Excellence Awards.


Finalists this year range from world-leading robotic harvesting technology that uses Time of Flight technology, computer vision and machine learning to selectively harvest asparagus; to research clarifying the link between silica-rich marine ecosystems and atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, with big implications for climate change.


Altogether, 20 incredible finalists are in the running to receive one of eight awards at the gala event of New Zealand’s premier regional science excellence awards, held in Hamilton in September.


Kudos Science Trust CEO, Soteria Ieremia, says the calibre of the finalists is world-class, and the work they are doing is of vital importance to the continuing growth of science and innovation in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.


“These nominees range from people actively working to bring science education to life in our schools, to those improving health outcomes in our local communities.


“From producing nanocellulose products from seaweed as a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based plastics, to improving the productivity and health of cattle through exploring key genetic variants in the bovine genome, these finalists are combining cutting-edge science with innovative thinking to tackle real world issues.


“We look forward to recognising these amazing thinkers for their talent and hard work at the 2021 Kudos Science Excellence Awards ceremony.”


Chair of the Kudos Science Trust, Professor Ross Lawrenson adds that the Awards, which have taken place since 2007, have played an important part in expanding the region’s reputation as a thriving hub of science.


“We’re thankful for the continuing support of our sponsors and to everyone who made a nomination for their contribution to strengthening our scientific community.
“Congratulations to all of the finalists. We look forward to announcing the winners and celebrating their success at the awards dinner,” says Lawrenson.

Tickets for the 2021 Kudos Awards Annual Gala Dinner, taking place at Claudelands Event Centre on Thursday 30 September, are available at thekudos.org.nz


The finalists of the 2021 Kudos Science Excellence Awards are:


Wintec Secondary Science Teacher/Educator Award
Mrs Chris Duggan
Mr Jason Morgan
Ms Fiona Wolff


Hamilton City Council Emerging Scientist Award
Dr Megan Grainger
Dr Terry Issons
Dr Anica Klockars


Hill Laboratories Primary Industries Award
Agresearch Life Cycle Assessment Team
Prof Mathew Littlejohn
Scion/Agrisea Nanocellulose from Seaweed Team


DATAMARS LIVESTOCK Engineering Award
Dr Leandro Bolzoni
Dr Shen Hin Lim


Waikato Regional Council Environmental Science Award
Assoc Prof Kura Paul-Burke
Paul Champion
Dr Charles Lee


Waikato DHB Medical Science Award
Dr Etuini Ma’u
Assoc Prof Bridgette Masters-Awatere
Assoc Prof Joseph Baker


University of Waikato Vision Mātauranga Award
Assoc Prof Bridgette Masters-Awatere
Assoc Prof Kura Paul-Burke


The Kudos Lifetime Achievement Award
Will be announced at the awards dinner

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Kudos Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Mortgage rates move with official interest rates

Home loan borrowers start to feel the initial impact of a rise or fall in official interest rates within a month, but the biggest impact on mortgage rates takes about six months.
This Reserve Bank Analytical Note shows that a 1% change in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) typically moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within one month... More>>


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>



CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 