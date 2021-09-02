NEC Launches Simulated Annealing Service Utilizing Vector Supercomputers

Educational services also provided for learning the basics and applications of quantum computers

TOKYO, Sept 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the launch of the "NEC Vector Annealing Service," a quantum-inspired simulated annealing service that uses a vector supercomputer, as well as the launch of educational services that enable participants to learn about quantum computers and how to use simulated annealing machines. NEC will start offering both services in November 2021.

NEC Vector Annealing Service is a cloud service that runs software incorporating NEC's proprietary algorithm suitable for quantum annealing processing on the vector supercomputer "SX-Aurora TSUBASA." This algorithm can be efficiently resolved through narrowing down the search range of solutions for combinatorial optimization problems by utilizing various constraints imposed in practical situations. By operating the NEC Vector Annealing Service on SX-Aurora TSUBASA, which performs matrix calculations with a large capacity memory, ultra-high-speed processing of large-scale combination problems can be carried out. This service is provided as a Platform as a Service (PaaS), thereby allowing customers to use simulated annealing machines directly.

Also, NEC will provide educational services related to quantum computers. These services consist of basic courses for planning staff and DX promoters to learn the outline of quantum computers, as well as practical courses for system engineers to learn about tools and methods for using annealing machines.

With growing interest in quantum computing, which is expected to help quickly solve difficult problems and increasingly complex social issues that could not be solved in the past, NEC is proceeding with research toward the commercialization of quantum computers as one of the world's first companies to successfully manufacture "quantum bits," which are at the core of quantum computers. In 2020, NEC established a "Quantum Computing Promotion Office" to explore use cases for solving business issues at various companies by engineers who are familiar with quantum computing technologies and AI.

With these new services, NEC will promote the use of quantum computing by companies and universities and contribute to the resolution of social issues.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

© Scoop Media

