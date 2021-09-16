Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Independent Chair appointed for Recovery

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Recovery NZ

Recovery, the Trust for the Destruction of Synthetic Refrigerants, has applied to the Ministry of the Environment to become the Product Stewardship Organisation (PSO) for the future management of fluorinated gases. To strengthen Trust governance, Richard Lauder has been appointed in the new role of Independent Chair.

With degrees in chemical engineering, business and ethics, Mr Lauder had a long career as chief executive in New Zealand across a range of sectors but most recently in tourism. A chartered member of the Institute of Directors, Mr Lauder is now focused on governance with a keen interest in climate change adaption and mitigation.

“Refrigerants have such an important role to play in New Zealand” says Mr Lauder. “They underpin our food export capability, enhance food supply-chains from the farm, via the supermarket, to the home, and are in our heat pumps to keep our inside spaces warm or cool.

“Whilst they are so important, these gases also have very high global warming potential, so close management of refrigerants is critical to minimising greenhouse gas emissions. This is the challenge that really excites me about the role as Chair of Recovery.”

Recovery has played a big role in the collection and appropriate destruction of CFC, HCFC and HFC refrigerants on a voluntary basis and with the support of the refrigeration industry for almost 30 years.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Recovery NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>




Statistics: Strong export growth narrows current account deficit to $3B

The seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed to $3.0 billion in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The current account deficit was $2.2 billion narrower than the previous quarter due to an increase in value of goods exports (up $1.4 billion) and services exports (up $1.7 billion... More>>


Consumer NZ: Recyclable ‘in theory’ doesn’t cut it
The Commerce Commission has warned a takeaway coffee cup manufacturer for misleading consumers by claiming its hot drink cups are 100 percent recyclable. What’s interesting here is that, in theory, the cups are fully recyclable. But they just can’t be recycled in New Zealand... More>>



Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>



Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 