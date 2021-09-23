Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Improving trend, with a few exceptions

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 12:30 pm
Press Release: MetService

After some heavy rain over much of the country, MetService is forecasting fluctuating weather through the weekend, as the front that had been affecting the country clears away to the east of the country today followed by a westerly flow.

MetService meteorologist David Miller explains, ‘This front brought heavy rain to parts of the North Island and upper South Island, with rainfall rates around 10-20mm/hr at times. Currently, the front is over the eastern parts of the North Island. This weather system is expected to clear away to the east of the country this evening resulting in a return to relatively settled weather.’

Drier weather is on the cards for most of Aotearoa New Zealand on Friday, though western parts of both Islands may see a shower or two in the westerly flow. During Saturday, another front starts progressing up the South Island, bringing another period of heavy rain to the west of the South Island, but only scattered falls further east.

A mainly fine Saturday is on the cards for the North Island, though northwesterlies will be strong in Wellington. This will be a great day for Aucklanders keen to safely stretch their legs.

The front spreads north on Sunday and most parts of the North Island can expect to see a period of rain as it passes. So a colder Sunday is expected for the South Island with cooler southwesterlies and showers dropping maximum temperatures by around 10 degrees compared to the previous day. Snow flurries may even impact some higher roads and passes.

The start of next week looks unsettled for much of the North Island, but a large ridge of high pressure is forecast to build over the country from about mid-week, and a settled second half to next week is forecast.

For the latest forecasts, Watches and Warnings, go to MetService.com.

