Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

'Bizarre' Approval Of Golden Rice In New Zealand Shows Dark Side Of Biotech

Saturday, 25 September 2021, 6:00 am
Press Release: GE Free NZ

Australians and New Zealanders of all cultures express concern that an approval of GR2 GE rice by New Zealand authorities is adding to the problem of bio-piracy and exploitation of indigenous people's knowledge and resources by biotech companies.

The GR2 Rice is genetically engineered and has recently been approved for commercialisation in the Philippines [1]. The International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), with partner Syngenta, used a common rice variety developed by the people and inserted genes from daffodils, bacteria and viruses to create Yellow coloured rice in an effort to boost beta-carotene. The crosses to make the bio-pirated GE rice had negligible beta-carotene levels, were stunted, deformed and had low yield [2].

The Philippine GE Rice approval lacked transparency, public consultation, independent comprehensive health risks and environmental impact assessments. Further, many small farmers on the Indian subcontinent and in Asia fear that GR2 genetically engineered genes will contaminate the many hundreds of healthy non-GE indigenous rice varieties and this could lead to claims of property ownership, under patenting rights, by the biotech company Syngenta.

“These devious and unscrupulous dealings show that corporate control of the seed supply is not benevolent but a greedy grab for one of the most important foods for the global community,” said Claire Bleakley, president of GE-Free New Zealand. “The rubber-stamping of the application to Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) for approval of unsafe yellow GE rice into the food chain shows just one example of corporate manipulation regulatory agencies are willing to overlook.”

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) approved the application to allow GE rice into the food chain, in 2019, admitting the rice had negligible benefit to the Australasian people. Strangely, FSANZ did not require any proof of safety regarding human health. The US FDA said that the GE Rice “does not meet the nutritional requirements to make a health claim”[3].

GE Free NZ fully supports the call by the indigenous communities here and abroad to halt to all corporate manipulation of the food supply and adopt a tolerant, just and equitable, healthy sustainable food system using their developed cultural ecological systems free of GE organisms.

References:
[1] https://grain.org/en/article/6705-golden-rice-in-the-philippines-hurried-approval-raises-questions

[2] Bollinedi, H., S, G. K., Prabhu, K. V., Singh, N. K., Mishra, S., Khurana, J. P., & Singh, A. K. (2017). Molecular and Functional Characterization of GR2-R1 Event Based Backcross Derived Lines of Golden Rice in the Genetic Background of a Mega Rice Variety Swarna. PloS one, 12(1), e0169600. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0169600

[3] https://www.independentsciencenews.org/news/gmo-golden-rice-offers-no-nutritional-benefits-says-fda/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GE Free NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>

Westpac: Catherine Mcgrath Appointed New Zealand CEO

Westpac Group CEO Peter King and the Westpac New Zealand Board today announced the appointment of Catherine McGrath as Chief Executive Officer, Westpac New Zealand... More>>


Amazon: AWS To Open Data Centres In New Zealand

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced plans to open an infrastructure region in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2024. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) and join the existing 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic AWS Regions at launch... More>>

ALSO:



Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 