Low Followed By A Brief Ridge Then Westerlies

MetService is expecting a low east of the North Island to deepen today, driving rain and southwest gales into eastern regions, and prompting the issuance of Severe Weather Watches. The slow-moving low is forecast to move away to the east late Tuesday, allowing a ridge of high pressure over the South Island to move onto the North Island. Westerly winds follow the departure of the ridge on Wednesday.

MetService Meteorologist Peter Little comments, “A Heavy Rain Watch is in place for the Tararua District, Wairarapa and the eastern hills of Wellington, while a Strong Wind Watch has been issued for eastern areas from Hawke’s Bay to Wairarapa. Gusts of 100 km/h are possible in exposed places, especially near the coast.”

Snow is predicted to fall to 700 metres about the central North Island from this evening until Tuesday afternoon, likely affecting the Desert Road and Napier-Taupo Road.

Little explains, “A Road Snowfall Warning has been issued for these roads, and people planning on travelling via these routes should check with Waka Kotahi as to the current status of the highway network in case snow closes either of these roads.”

© Scoop Media

