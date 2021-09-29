Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Web23 And NexBLOC Using Butterfly Protocol For Creating A Blockchain Naming System On The Cardano Blockchain Platform

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 7:02 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The Blockchain Domain Registry System will focus on enabling the Cardano community to maximize the use of blockchain domains

British Virgin Islands, Sept 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Web23 Inc., a USA company and NexBLOC, a British Virgin Islands company, are partnering to develop a blockchain based naming system that runs natively on the Cardano blockchain platform. The initiative continues the move of the Butterfly Protocol onto numerous blockchains to ensure that those communities have the tools needed for full decentralized internet optimization.

The Butterfly Protocol was originally created using the Ethereum blockchain and continues to provide resources and tools for the Ethereum community. But, according to Dana Farbo, Founder of NexBLOC, the move helps expand the various blockchain development communities' access to a unified naming convention. Mr. Farbo stated that, "we will continue to lock the root domain on Ethereum but by using other blockchains, we can prepare for wider acceptance of blockchain DNS (bDNS) and lower costs for using the decentralized web."

Som Kirann, Founder of Web23 went on to say "Cardano has been driving decentralization at its core and with the recent deployment of their Plutus smart contract capabilities, we wanted to be a first mover in creating capabilities for human readable naming that exist on other chains. Working with Butterfly and NexBLOC allows us to move fast and prepare for a bright future within the Cardano community."

This marks the second blockchain in the NexBLOC roadmap for naming system ubiquity across chains. Earlier this year, the buildout on XDC Networks was announced and work is progressing rapidly on the XDC blockchain. Supported by a grant from the XDC Foundation, a full deployment and rollout is expected for November 1st, 2021. In addition to the standard access tools for connecting websites using IPFS, wallet authentication and browser extensions, NexBLOC is working with XDC Networks dApp developers to integrate specific dDNS solutions for their projects.

Web23 is known for its work on allowing companies or individuals to create domains at scale. This is important for building an offensive and defensive system around brands and professional work. The SaaS solution creates an artificial intelligence supported capability to acquire similar names automatically based on trends, word searches and social media chatter. They are integrating the system into the decentralized domain acquisition space with low gas fee blockchains such as Cardano. As per Mr. Kirann, "rapid and bulk domain acquisition with the current state of Ethereum gas fees makes it prohibitive to deploy at scale. Cardano, XDC Networks and other blockchains allow us to provide a solution that supports the brand owner."

The Cardano deployment is expected to be ready in mid-Q4, 2021, with other blockchains planned as part of the collaboration between Web23 and NexBLOC.

About Butterfly Protocol (https://www.butterflyprotocol.io/)

Butterfly Protocol is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that aims to replace the Domain Name System (DNS) system and change the economics of domain ownership.

About Web23 (https://web23.io)

Blockchains are starting to open whole new world of possibilities where top level domains (TLDs) as well as long and weird wallet addresses need to be converted into human readable formats, the motive for existing ICANN based domains and their resolutions to IP addresses.

As a SaaS solution, Web23 aims to:

- Automatically protect the primary domain & neighborhood domains in the ICANN world

- Optimize publishing of the domains to minimize the effects of look-alike domains

- Notify owners & admin in 24X7 mode with ongoing threats targeted to the domains

- Automatically protect the primary domain & neighborhood domains in the Blockchain world

- Notify users about impersonated accounts in social media

- Assess health of the brands with respect to domains & their resolving/publishing

At Web23, ICANN & Blockchain domains would be bought, administered, transferred & monitored in the secured, optimized & automated ways

About NexBLOC

Founded as a BVI company in 2021, NexBLOC uses the Butterfly Protocol and other technology stacks to create custom deployments of bDNS systems. They currently have over ten private blockchain top-level domains (bTLD) in various forms of deployment. In addition, they are working to roll out a free working environment for all blockchain developers using the .sandbox bTLD and other extensions.

Forward-looking statements

Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies, and are generally preceded by words such as "future", "plan" or "planned", "expects," or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing and marketing products, intense competition, and additional risk factors.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>

Westpac: Catherine Mcgrath Appointed New Zealand CEO

Westpac Group CEO Peter King and the Westpac New Zealand Board today announced the appointment of Catherine McGrath as Chief Executive Officer, Westpac New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 