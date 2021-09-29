Fujitsu And KDDI Leverage 5G Technologies In Partnership To Solve Social Issues

Fujitsu and KDDI will verify the interconnection of their respective 5G network services and optimal use of 5G applications and data

"5G Service Platform" aims to enrich cities and the consumer experience by realizing a world in which the experience of real places is expanded by virtual technology- Partnership will draw on the solutions, expertise and alliance partners of the two companies to create an open ecosystem

TOKYO, Sept 28, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and KDDI Corporation today announced an agreement to collaborate on creating new services that enrich the customer experience and contribute to the resolution of social issues by utilizing Fujitsu's private 5G and KDDI's au 5G technologies, with the ultimate aim of realizing a new digital society and co-creating businesses based on 5G.

As the first major steps of this partnership, Fujitsu and KDDI will implement the following initiatives from September 28, 2021:

1) Demonstration of technology toward the realization of a "5G Service Platform" that interconnects private 5G with au 5G

2) Co-creation of B to B to X(1) services that combine the real and the virtual worlds

3) Building an ecosystem with partners through mutual participation in the 5G Alliance operated by the two companies

Platform Services Concept: 5G Service Platform

The "5G Service Platform" is a platform service that links private 5G and au 5G services to provide a comprehensive range of B to B to X services. Through the "5G Service Platform," Fujitsu and KDDI aim to realize a world where the experience in real places such as shopping malls, gyms and restaurants can be expanded seamlessly with virtual reality. It will be provided to companies that want to enhance their consumer businesses, companies that want to increase the value they offer through the facilities they manage and their communities as a whole, as well as local governments.

Background

The many restrictions and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it difficult for people to share space with one another and communicate freely, highlighting the urgent need to build more sustainable and resilient social systems and accelerate the movement toward the use of digital technologies in a way benefits social and personal wellbeing. The threat posed by global climate change also demands that companies find new ways to realize efficient use of energy and reduction of waste by connecting people, goods, and services in real time, contributing to decarbonization of businesses and local governments as well as to solutions for environmental and social issues more broadly. To resolve these social issues and support the digital transformation (DX) of society, the two companies have entered into a partnership to provide new experiential value and services that combine the real and virtual worlds based on 5G.

Partnership Overview

1. Private 5G and au 5G interconnection and technology demonstration

Private 5G services provided by Fujitsu for IoT devices such as high-definition cameras and robots will be linked with au 5G services provided by KDDI for smartphones and tablets. In addition to interconnection, the two companies will conduct technology demonstrations to realize the optimal placement of applications and data by seamlessly fusing Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) and Local Edge Computing (Local Edge).

2. Co-creation for providing new services utilizing 5G

Based on technology demonstrations, Fujitsu and KDDI aim to provide the "5G Service Platform" using 5G, IoT, video content, and XR. As a first step, the two companies will create a system for facility owners and operators to reduce their environmental impact and improve operational efficiency by optimizing the entire facility and provide new experiential value to customers visiting the facility. After that, Fujitsu and KDDI aim to integrate not only the city and facilities, but also the real and virtual experiences of society as a whole.

Through the "5G Service Platform" the two companies will enrich the consumer experience by linking various services based on human activities. For example, at the gym, consumers will be able to enjoy an individualized exercise experience according to their daily activity and health status. In addition, Fujitsu and KDDI will offer personalized services that suit the tastes and circumstances of each customer, such as a restaurant where customers can receive a recommended menu that suits their personal health needs.

3. Mutual participation in 5G alliance operated by Fujitsu and KDDI

The two companies will mutually participate in their respective 5G alliances, the "Private 5G Partnership Program"(2) and the "KDDI 5G Business Co-creation Alliance"(3). By linking the assets provided by Fujitsu, such as private 5G related wireless technology, base station construction technology, and solution knowledge of various industries, with KDDI's solutions for au 5G and 5G and its service infrastructure, such as ID, billing, and payment services, Fujitsu and KDDI will co-create a solution model that combines corporate systems and consumer-oriented services. The two companies also aim to create an open partner ecosystem by leveraging the assets of other partners in both alliances.

Comments from Tomonori Goto, SVP, Director of 5G Vertical Service Office, Fujitsu Limited

"Fujitsu is proud to work with a variety of innovative partners to co-create businesses that address important social issues. We are very pleased to announce together with KDDI our shared vision for society, and we anticipate that this partnership will further expand the value created by 5G and accelerate our efforts to address social issues."

Comments from Akihito Fujii, Executive Officer, General Manager of Service Planning and Development Division, KDDI Corporation

"Through the establishment of the 5G Business Co-creation Alliance and other initiatives, KDDI is cooperating with other companies across positions and industries to promote the use of 5G to solve social issues and create new markets. We are very pleased to collaborate with Fujitsu to provide new value in the B-to-B-to-X model by linking our 5G assets and infrastructure."

(1) B to B to X:

Abbreviation of Business to Business to X. A business model in which companies and organizations (first B) that provide platforms and services for companies and organizations make companies and organizations (second B) that have consumers as customers use the platform and services, and the first B and the second B work together to provide services suitable for end users (X), such as consumers.

(2) Private 5G Partnership Program:

Fujitsu's program that co-creates solutions for customer's business innovation and solving customer's problems by leveraging Fujitsu's private 5G and other technologies and expertise, as well as partner companies' advanced technologies.

(3) KDDI 5G Business Co-creation Alliance:

KDDI's alliance program which aims to create markets and solve social issues through the use of 5G by collaborating across positions and industries. It provides one-stop support for issues that cannot be solved by a single company, from the creation of new collaborative businesses through partnerships.

