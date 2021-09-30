Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Nanoform Receives Funding To Solve Challenges For Global Health

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 6:42 am
Press Release:

HELSINKI, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform, an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, announces that Proof of Concept studies will be funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to assess the added value Nanoform's award-winning CESS® nanoparticle engineering technology can deliver to several of its drug development projects.

Nanoform is working to develop nanomedicines with the ultimate aim of solving significant world health issues by providing more life-changing drug candidates with a route to market.

Christian Jones, CCO of Nanoform, commented: "Our goal is to improve the lives of over 1 billion patients. We are delighted to receive this funding from the Gates Foundation to evaluate how our proprietary CESS® platform can help more novel therapies reach patients who need them. Too many medicines suffer from poor solubility and bioavailability and never make it to market, not to mention the challenge many patients have in accessing medicines globally. By applying Nanoform's innovative technologies and multidisciplinary expertise we strive to unlock many new therapies for patients going forward."

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform's capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 744 1900. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

