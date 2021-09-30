Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Significant Reduction In Iron And Manganese Over 48 Days

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 7:47 am
Press Release: Hydroboost

Iron content reduced 55% and Manganese, 10% in bore water

HydroBoost have developed new technology that energises water using low frequency energy, (think of emulated rain water), in an environmentally friendly way (and without the need for expensive chemicals). It has also been shown to clean irrigation ponds, effluent ponds and improve plant growth.

A farmer in the Waimakarari area of Canterbury reported a problem with drinking water which was high in Iron and Manganese. Hydroboost installed a 32mm inline unit in the pump shed line between the pump and the farm supply. The results were significant for Iron reduction.

At the end of the 30th July to 14th Sep period, (48 days), the observed Iron content dropped 55% while the Manganese reduced 10%. The result was unexpected for the customer but not for HydroBoost, where this type of result has been observed at a number of sites with water displaying high Iron and Manganese concentrations.

While the observed values for Iron are still outside Drinking Water standards, the data shows a clear trend of water being cleaned naturally with the HydroBoost unit. In another test, but on the demand side of the customers water tank, over the space of 4 days, the Iron content reduced 17% and Manganese 43%. As well, the water started changing colour as accumulated sludge built up over years, slowly dislodged from the pipe interior and was flushed through the network.

As part of the process, other elements were also tested. While within standards, (and measurements being very small), the results showed that the Hydroboost technology helps clean some harmful chemicals.

It was also interesting to see that Zinc increased 65%. According to https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3724376/ , zinc is generally lacking in human diet with deficiencies leading to poorer health and lower immunity. Increasing Zinc can help reduce illness and improve both human and stock health.

While the results clearly showed the benefits of the HydroBoost unit, results may differ from bore to bore and depending on the type of water extracted. In the North Island where Hydroboost units are performing the same function, levels increased significantly as the chemicals were cleaned from clogged lines for 2 to 3 months before settling to significantly reduced levels of Iron and Manganese.

One benefit of using the HydroBoost unit is that no added chemicals are required and the process is natural. Once the HydroBoost unit is fitted, as long as there is a power supply, the unit will keep working.

As well as cleansing pipes, if the water is used to apply via irrigation, (pivot, rotor, sprinkler, gun, K Line), it has been shown in trials that pasture growth increases between 11% and 19%.

See further information on the www.hydroboost.co.nz website.

