Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Wellington Airport Launching First Special Edition Streetdog By FTN Motion

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 9:20 am
Press Release: FTN Motion

Wellington International Airport is home to a distinctive and unique moped-class electric motorcycle with its very own FTN Motion Streetdog taking centre stage in the arrivals and departures terminal. The special edition, 100 per cent electric Streetdog marks the first release from the capital-based startup and has been designed in collaboration with celebrated local artist, Gina Kiel.

Wellington Airport is among the first ten adopters of the Streetdog

FTN Motion’s mission is to make the world’s most beautiful moped-class electric motorcycles while reducing congestion, commute times and pressure on the planet, say co-founders Kendall Bristow and Luke Sinclair, who designed and created the Streetdog in Wellington, and saw demand sell out the first release in just days.

With a massive 100km range of real-life mixed city commuting, 50km top speed, room for a pillion and 30L of lockable storage, the Streetdog can be ridden with a standard car licence.

Wellington Airport is among the first ten adopters of the Streetdog, signaling its commitment to a greener future. Airport chief executive Steve Sanderson says they are big supporters of FTN Motion, a Lyall Bay startup, and is delighted to showcase them in the terminal for others to see and enjoy.

“The Streetdog offers a practical and sustainable way for people to get around Wellington and their design is the perfect fit for the capital’s creative style,” he says.

“We are very happy with our own customised Streetdog and proud to be supporting local, with many parts sourced here in Wellington, as close by as Lyall Bay. I’m sure Gina Kiel’s colourful design will be quite a conversation starter.”

Wellington Airport’s Streetdog carries distinctive work by Kiel, aligning with FTN Motion’s desire to keep the design and production of their electric vehicles as close to home as possible. Luke Sinclair says they’ve worked hard to source parts as close to their Lyall Bay hub as possible.

“We are incredibly proud to be doing this in Wellington, and working with local experts is important to us,” he says.

“Commissioning art from Gina Kiel fits into our ethos of keeping it close to home.”

Kiel’s artwork can be found on the streets of Wellington in murals and street art. Known for her flowing forms, bold, minimal compositions, and psychedelic palette, she says her design for this special edition is a reflection of her signature style.

“The yellow and black colours of Wellington Airport become a central gateway, flowing outward to connect with the many colourful expressions of the wider Wellington region.”

The Streetdog sits on a specially designed plinth in the heart of the main terminal and will introduce Wellingtonians to its sustainable, stylish, and modern way of commuting. Interested travellers are invited to sign up to the waitlist for the upcoming second production release of the Streetdog.

About FTN Motion

Luke Sinclair and Kendall Bristow completed the first prototype of their electric moped during the COVID-19 lockdown, proving that something good can come out of difficult times. Together with their Amsterdam-based co-founder Saskia Thornton, they formed FTN Motion, and are seeking to change the way New Zealand, and the world commutes by creating sleek, timeless electric vehicles rooted in the carefree Kiwi lifestyle.

Different by design, their moped-class e-bike has a unique, classic motorbike feel paired with purposefully minimalist technology and layout, for a stress-free, uncomplicated riding experience that will be loved by commuters and adventurers alike. Powered by an electric 3KW hub motor, it has a 100km range and a top speed of 50km per hour. The battery is easily removable and can charge from any wall socket and has more storage space (30L) than almost any other similar vehicle.

To find out more: www.ftnmotion.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from FTN Motion on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>



Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>



Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 