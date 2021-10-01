Christchurch Developed Software Deciphering Complex Engineering

A Christchurch developed online software package is simplifying complex geotechnical information for engineers, architects, clients, regulatory authorities and others involved in complex engineering projects around New Zealand.

Entuitive today launched Datanest, an online data gathering, analysis, mapping and visual reporting package, which directors Tom Davies and Greg Martin say is already benefiting a range of engineering clients.

“It’s mainly the industry we came from – geotechnical engineers, contaminated land, ecology, project management companies, architects, sustainability engineers. The common thread is land, land-use and structures,” says Greg, also a founding director of geotech firm Engeo’s New Zealand operation.

“To date Entuitive hasn’t had a big profile, we’re just another one of those companies in Christchurch – there seem to be dozens – working on some cool stuff. Particularly in Christchurch there seems to be a lot going on, Tom says.

While there are already products like Datanest’s four modules available, Tom says there is nothing similar in one package, or as easy to use. Each of the four modules work independently or together, populating data into draft reports from a range of templates. It operates on a subscription model and includes online user tutorials. Ara graduates now employed by Entuitive played a key role in its development.

“We’ve created tools that streamline industry processes and greatly improve quality. Instead of just spewing out thousands of pages of text reports, we can visually present information tailored to an engineer, a client, a regulatory authority or whoever”.

Greg adds the efficiencies created are reducing often time-consuming data gathering, enabling engineers to focus on problem solving and other areas where they really add value.

“Datanest streamlines often time-consuming data gathering in the field and can populate data into a draft report ready for further work when engineers get back to the office. New Zealand doesn’t produce enough engineers, so efficiency equals more engineering. Engeo has already seen a reduced demand on its GIS team, and we think gains of up to 20% are possible – alongside the increased clarity Datanest can provide,” Greg says.

“There’s plenty of credible research showing people digest visual information far more easily than text or data – data visualisation has really come to the fore. Ours is a specialist industry, and Datanest gives you so many more tools to really explain what’s going on, which is particularly valuable for complex sites.

“If you’ve got a company trying to deliver a building cross-section to an offshore client where perhaps English is not their first language, data visualisation is a great way to cross any language barrier and aid understanding. It’s a whole different way of having a conversation,” Greg says.

Tom says Datanest is the result of investment in software development – and local talent. Encouraged by the success of award-winning asbestos management software, development continued. About two years ago, they found an Entuitive mapping function was being used for up to 90% of Engeo’s GIS work. One thing lead to another.

“Back then, Entuitive had up to four Ara students doing final year industry projects with us, and they were fabulous. We now employ three Ara graduates with amazingly complimentary skill sets, working on a three week release cycle,” Tom says. Further development is a given.

“Datanest should become a platform to build more and more cool and useful stuff. We’ll still be releasing new features. Longer term we have a vision of having created an ecosystem where multiple disciplines work together with information all in the same place, and you could have a territorial authority review it as well, with anyone digging into further detail as required,” Tom says.

Website: https://datanest.earth/

