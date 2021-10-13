SAE Auckland Announces New Partnership With Adam Audio

SAE Auckland is excited to announce a new partnership agreement with renowned German-based professional audio company, ADAM Audio. This partnership marks the beginning of a valuable sponsorship and scholarship agreement for the Parnell-based SAE campus.

Studio E at SAE Auckland, powered by Adam Audio monitors

As part of the agreement, ADAM Audio (via the NZ Rockshop), will fit-out SAE Auckland’s ‘Studio E’ with a range of studio monitors powered by an impressive range of ADAM Audio’s world-class speakers. In addition to the products installed on campus, each year one high-achieving SAE student will be awarded an ADAM Audio Scholarship. The scholarship will include a complimentary set of ADAM Audio S2V monitor speakers, and membership toADAM Audio’s Ambassador Programme where the student will experience working alongside ADAM Audio's international endorsees and will have the opportunity to meet other students on the programme from around the world. The partnership agreement will also include discounted offers on all ADAM Audio products for SAE students and staff.

ADAM Audio’s UK Sales and Academic Project Manager, Kevin Bent states: “The prospect of adding the SAE Creative Media Institute in Auckland to the program was basically a no-brainer for us. ADAM Audio’s Academic Program is now in its third year and already has come a long way, when you look at the group of renowned educational facilities we have the honor to be working with. Together with our local distribution partner Rockshop, we are looking forward to working alongside their highly motivated team that are constantly working on providing the best possible education for future up and coming producers and audio engineers.”

NZ Rockshop’s Manager, Leon Dahl, was instrumental in negotiating the partnership. “We are so excited to work with SAE Creative Media Institute and to bring the ADAM Audio Academic Program to the Auckland campus. This gives the Institute and its students the opportunity to create while using a world-leading brand in professional studio monitoring. Rockshop and ADAM Audio are further thrilled with the opportunity to champion a student and their successes beyond graduation, with the annual ADAM Audio Scholarship.”

SAE’s Head Studio Supervisor Alex Ferrier is “really excited that a world-renowned brand like ADAM Audio has been kind enough to provide us with their speakers for our students to use. Their flagship S3V monitors gave us a reason to completely redesign our mastering studio from the ground up. Their addition to campus will undoubtedly benefit our students for many years to come.”

SAE Institute is a leading global educator in creative media education, offering NZQA accredited qualifications in audio engineering, music production and filmmaking. SAE’s partnership with ADAM Audio speaks volumes of their commitment to provide both industry-level facilities and industry-led education. The partnership will no doubt encourage even more students to apply, given a key reason students choose to study at SAE is their industry-standard equipment.

Enrolment applications are currently open for those interested in studying with SAE Auckland in 2022 and spaces are filling fast. For more information about SAE Auckland qualifications, visit: www.auckland.sae.edu

For more information about the SAE and ADAM Audio partnership, visit

https://auckland.sae.edu/news-and-events/news/sae-auckland-announces-new-partnership-with-adam-audio/

About SAE

Internationally, SAE is a leading global educator, operating over 50 campuses in more than 20 countries. Originating as an audio engineering institute in 1976, SAE has evolved to offer world-class qualifications in animation, audio, design, film, gaming and web & mobile. SAE operates one campus in New Zealand, based in Parnell, Auckland.

SAE Auckland is an NZQA-accredited, degree-granting tertiary institute, offering workshops, diplomas and degrees in audio production, music production and screen production. In NZQA’s latest External Evaluation and Review (EER), SAE Auckland achieved a Category 1 rating with a Highly Confident in Educational Performance and Highly Confident in Capability in Self-Assessment. This is the highest possible rating that a New Zealand tertiary provider can achieve. SAE is a part of Navitas Pty Limited. Further information about SAE is available at www.auckland.sae.edu.

About Navitas

Navitas Pty Ltd is an Australian global education leader providing pre-university and university programs, English language courses, migrant education and settlement services, creative media education, student recruitment, professional development and corporate training services to more than 70,000 aspirational learners across a global network of over 120 colleges and campuses in 24 countries each year. For more information visit: www.navitas.com.

