Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Blockchain A Key To Sustainable NZ Green Tech Economy

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 7:21 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Blockchain is fast growing into a mature technology that is touching many parts of the global economy, but still fresh to New Zealand.

Globally job listings for crypto and blockchain have been skyrocketing, growing 118 percent year on year in recent months.

The NZ government is currently reviewing the potential for a sovereign digital currency, as are many other countries around the world.

Major New Zealand firms are collaborating around a shared blockchain logistics platform, the Trust Alliance, to create a trusted digital network for primary producers to easily share data, BlockchainNZ community manager Alison Mackie says.

Kiwi blockchain firms have raised more than $200 million in funding so far this year and one of the best has been Easy Crypto, she says.

The company raised $17 million, possibly a New Zealand record for a start-up first round. Easy Crypto has recorded more than $1 billion in sales, with platform user numbers multiplying almost five times in the last 12 months.

“The significance of Easy Crypto is that it is a pioneering crypto exchange that has placed New Zealand on the map as a leader in the cryptocurrency space.

“It is an easy platform for users to manage their own New Zealand dollar that meets the regulatory requirements of New Zealand law and banking taxation.

“Easy Crypto has built a reputation of being the most trusted exchange platforms in New Zealand, where people can buy and sell cryptocurrencies and keep track of the market.

“They do not hold private key or store funds, ensuring that people have full control of their own money.

“Anyone can get into cryptocurrency and utilise it as an investment opportunity as well as a digital currency. It holds the same freedom and autonomy of cash and can be seen as a personal back-up to people’s private money.

“There are a number of opportunities for blockchain technology to re-cast conventional approaches to sustainable development and accelerate progress if deployed responsibly.”

Blockchain could be a sustainable development goals (SDGs) game changer. It could build resilient and transparent supply chains, create stronger and more accountable public institutions; and it could spur responsible sourcing and consumption for New Zealand.

When the United Nations blueprinted the SDGs in 2016, blockchain technology was in its early days. Few could have foreseen the trajectory and the potential of blockchain for advancing ambitious targets.

Governments around the world are proactively moving forwards in the blockchain and cryptocurrency market. There is a risk that New Zealand will get left behind unless the government and the fintech sector acts fast, Mackie says.

“We appeal to the government and Kiwi businesses to see blockchain as the next completely neutral, public digital infrastructure like the internet or email.

“New Zealand is a living laboratory for global tech developments and inventions and Kiwis are producing blockchain businesses such as Easy Crypto have a global marketplace,” she says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>
Retail NZ: Further Level 3 Extension Devastating For Retailers
The spread of Level 3 lockdowns is devastating news for Northland and Waikato retailers, and is causing huge concern for retailers around the country, according to Retail NZ. “Many Auckland retailers are already on the brink of disaster after seven weeks of lockdown... More>>



Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 