Fine Weather Provides A Welcome Start To The Weekend

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 12:02 pm
Press Release: MetService

A southerly blast brought widespread snow and gales to much of southern Aotearoa/New Zealand this last week. MetService is forecasting the next couple of days to present a fine difference from the inclement weather, but from the end of the weekend the spring character is back in action.

Higher pressure glances past our waters, giving us fine weather. MetService Meteorologist Tui McInnes says, “The high pressure provides a sunny Super Saturday, we’re in for a bit of cloud chasing, but the system that brought the southerlies has passed, making for a pleasant couple of days.”

Of course, the season being spring, the fine weather won’t linger too long. Late in the weekend, the next low moves towards Aotearoa. “Strong winds and heavy rain are on the way,” says McInnes, “with a turn to southerlies again early next week.” This doesn’t mean all the weather has a tempestuous tone to it. Northerlies ahead of the low make for some warm days and nights this weekend.

We’re still in the depths of spring so expect fast moving lows and brief periods of settled weather to be frequent additions to our weather maps over the coming weeks. So, enjoy the sunny weather when it’s nice; the storms will return!

