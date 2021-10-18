EIT To Host Inaugural Wine Research Symposium

An inaugural wine research symposium aimed at presenting recent New Zealand research to industry and helping develop an agenda for future wine industry related research is due to be hosted by EIT’s School of Viticulture and Wine Science later this month.

The one-day symposium called Advancing Viticulture and Wine Related Research on October 28, will feature researchers from EIT, the University of Auckland, Nelson-Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT), Lincoln University, and the Bragato Research Institute (BRI) among others.

Three EIT researchers will present papers at the symposium. Viticulture and Wine Science lecturer Dr Chandré Honeth will present on using deficit irrigation to modulate Syrah quality parameters, while her colleague Dr Victor Ye’s presentation will be on the characterisation of commercial examples of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. Dr Rory Hill, Programme Coordinator and Lecturer - Wine Business and Innovation, will give a presentation entitled: Through a glass, darkly: what do we know about restaurant wine sales by the glass.

Sue Blackmore, Head of EIT’s School of Viticulture and Wine Science says interest in the symposium is very positive. She says the symposium is aimed at the local wine industry, researchers across New Zealand and EIT students.

“We see our role as assisting collaboration with a range of research institutions and industry towards the future of research.”

“This is an opportunity for researchers in quite diverse areas of wine related research to present in a conference setting and gain feedback from each other and the wine industry.

Chandré says: “This symposium is a fantastic opportunity to bring researchers in the field of winegrowing together, to generate discussion and encourage networking and collaboration across the various institutes in New Zealand.”

Rory says this symposium is important for researchers to present their findings, at a time when conferences and symposiums have been cut, curtailed, and postponed around the world.

“It is also a great chance for leaders and change-makers in the industry to learn about some of the latest developments, to network, and to talk to researchers,” he said.

Sue says the symposium is also a “fostering environment” for EIT students who will have an opportunity to present posters.

“It is also an opportunity for young researchers who have not necessarily done a lot of public speaking to hone their skills.”

