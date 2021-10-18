Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

EIT To Host Inaugural Wine Research Symposium

Monday, 18 October 2021, 6:52 am
Press Release: Eastern Institute of Technology

An inaugural wine research symposium aimed at presenting recent New Zealand research to industry and helping develop an agenda for future wine industry related research is due to be hosted by EIT’s School of Viticulture and Wine Science later this month.

The one-day symposium called Advancing Viticulture and Wine Related Research on October 28, will feature researchers from EIT, the University of Auckland, Nelson-Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT), Lincoln University, and the Bragato Research Institute (BRI) among others.

Three EIT researchers will present papers at the symposium. Viticulture and Wine Science lecturer Dr Chandré Honeth will present on using deficit irrigation to modulate Syrah quality parameters, while her colleague Dr Victor Ye’s presentation will be on the characterisation of commercial examples of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. Dr Rory Hill, Programme Coordinator and Lecturer - Wine Business and Innovation, will give a presentation entitled: Through a glass, darkly: what do we know about restaurant wine sales by the glass.

Sue Blackmore, Head of EIT’s School of Viticulture and Wine Science says interest in the symposium is very positive. She says the symposium is aimed at the local wine industry, researchers across New Zealand and EIT students.

“We see our role as assisting collaboration with a range of research institutions and industry towards the future of research.”

“This is an opportunity for researchers in quite diverse areas of wine related research to present in a conference setting and gain feedback from each other and the wine industry.

Chandré says: “This symposium is a fantastic opportunity to bring researchers in the field of winegrowing together, to generate discussion and encourage networking and collaboration across the various institutes in New Zealand.”

Rory says this symposium is important for researchers to present their findings, at a time when conferences and symposiums have been cut, curtailed, and postponed around the world.

“It is also a great chance for leaders and change-makers in the industry to learn about some of the latest developments, to network, and to talk to researchers,” he said.

Sue says the symposium is also a “fostering environment” for EIT students who will have an opportunity to present posters.

“It is also an opportunity for young researchers who have not necessarily done a lot of public speaking to hone their skills.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eastern Institute of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>



Environment: Preliminary Environmental Data On New Zealand’s Air Quality Released Today

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have published the Our air 2021: preliminary data release today. We are currently working to revise the Our air 2021 report to incorporate analysis of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 air quality guidelines that were released on 23 September 2021... More>>


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 