Kiwis Can Now Own Their Own Place On The Internet

Houm Technology launches innovative product providing privacy with storage

Today, the majority of us don’t own anything on the internet, we simply use it as a way of accessing products and services, visiting websites and finding information. We create accounts, store our information and network or communicate with each other. Our personalised usernames and unique passwords give us a sense that it’s within our control, but it’s not.

To solve this problem and give Kiwis their privacy back, Houm Technology has launched ‘Houm’, an innovative product that enables everyone to truly own a private space on the internet.

“Three companies own 97 per cent of all the data on the internet, including yours,” says Bijaei Jayaraj, Founder CEO of Houm Technology. “Houm enables you to own a truly private space on the internet and create your own small personal network - the Inner Circle. Only those you allow to be a part of your Inner Circle can connect with you at your Houm – providing true approved communications access. A mobile number or email address can lead to unsolicited contact, but at Houm, you control who can access you,” he explains. “If you think your data is currently private, you’re wrong.”

According to Jayaraj, the current solutions for privacy are grossly inadequate and do not provide true privacy. Technology giants continue to access everyone’s private data as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and others do not solve for privacy. Regulations, T&Cs, fines and penalties do not actually prevent access of private data, and any privacy solution without payment don’t work.

Houm has changed this.

Like our home in the physical world serves as a private place for each one of us, a digital houm is a private place on the internet for us, where instead of furniture and belongings, we can keep all our important digital assets safe – files, contacts, messages, pictures, notes, videos, documents, chats, digital interactions and all kinds of other digital possessions. No one else can come in, access or see what’s inside your digital houm.

“While there have been many attempts to build products that can give consumers their privacy back, ours is innovative and perhaps its most differentiating feature is its simplicity.

What we are doing is something any individual can do from the comfort of their own home, provided they know the technology steps. We are merely supporting the automation of those steps, making it easier for everyone. This really is a solution to digital privacy problems,” Jayaraj concludes.

Each houm comes with 100GB of storage and your own domain name, to deliver true digital privacy for you.

https://houm.me/houm

About Houm Technology

Houm Technology is a technology start-up based in Singapore with a vision to bring digital privacy back to consumers, by creating the concept of private, individual ownership of the internet. Houm Technology is co-founded and privately funded by Bijaei Jayaraj, Priya Jayarajan, Siddharth Sood and Smita Chadha, and is the second joint venture between these co-founders. The first venture was acquired for more than USD 100million.

© Scoop Media

