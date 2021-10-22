Martin Jetpack Cleared For Take-off

Aviation buffs, collectors and entrepreneurs have a once in a lifetime opportunity to buy their own Martin Jetpack.

Seven prototype Martin Jetpacks are now up for sale – following liquidation of the Martin Jetpack Aircraft Company. There’s also an unmanned drone test aircraft, spare engines, training simulators, every imaginable spare part, the company’s computer servers, branding and technical documentation.

“It really is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own one of these world-renowned aircraft – or better still to buy the lot and take the project through to completion,” says Sam Brown of Skylarc Asset Realisation (Christchurch).

David Ruscoe and Russell Moore of Grant Thornton New Zealand were appointed as Liquidators of Christchurch-based Martin Aircraft Company Limited in March 2021 following a wind up of research, development, and operations in 2019 and have appointed Sam’s aptly named company with managing the sale of the remaining assets on their behalf.

Sam is confident people in New Zealand and around the world will be interested. “New Zealand is well known for its aviation firsts, starting with Richard Pearse – who many believe was in the air before America’s Wright brothers. We also have Jean Batten, the first person to fly solo from England to New Zealand. And we have Glenn Martin’s Jetpack.

“It’s the ultimate feature for a blokes shed, especially for an aviation enthusiast who wants to own a piece of New Zealand aviation history. What better talking point than a Martin Jetpack?” Sam says.

“It’s not impossible to think of having one as a piece of modern art – it just needs the right home or gallery to display it in.”

A more ambitious buyer might want to try and get CAA approval to fly the craft – but Sam’s offering no advice on that front. He’s equally reluctant to say how much a potential buyer might have to offer to get their own Martin Jetpack.

“It’s an opportunity for an enterprising person or business to pick up the whole package, finish the development and bring the product to market, with most of the hard work already done,” he says. “It really is a unique flying machine that was nearing production when the company closed.”

Sam is running an international tender, which ends on Friday 5 November. Local buyers have the advantage of being able to look before they buy (by appointment only), but for those who can’t – there’s plenty of video footage and photographs to show what’s on offer.

A huge range of aviation electronics, early Jetpack prototypes, test equipment and other related company assets will also be listed with a $1 reserve on Trade Me from 11 November.

Sam is no stranger to unusual auctions – having sold the assets of engineering and retail companies, and even radio frequencies. “But this is something quite special that might only come along once in a career.”

Video footage showing development of the Martin Jetpack is at https://youtu.be/NZ9Nw9T85wA

Auction details are at https://www.skylarc.co.nz/auctions/mac/

About the Martin Jetpack

· The Martin Jetpack was the brainchild of Christchurch man Glenn Martin, who started development in his garage in the 1980s.

· It’s a single person aircraft - rather than a jetpack - powered by a petrol engine with two ducted fans providing lift-off. The pilot is strapped into a standing frame and uses hand controls to pilot the craft.

· The vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft has held CAA and FAA approval for manned test flights. It was classified by the FAA as an experimental ultralight plane.

· A prototype was unveiled at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual AirVenture in Oshkosh, United States in 2008.

· The Martin Jetpack was designed to be easy to fly, so it could be used by first responders and could also carry a payload. It was able to fly for almost half an hour.

· It features a carbon fibre airframe and landing gear, aluminium quad rotor, and titanium and Inconel exhausts.

· Martin Aircraft Company Limited closed its doors in 2019.

· David Ruscoe and Russell Moore of Grant Thornton New Zealand were appointed as Liquidators in March 2021 and have tasked Skylarc with selling the remaining assets.

