RMI-USP’s MCST Project Cerulean Shortlisted For Wind Propulsion Innovation Award

Monday, 25 October 2021, 5:45 pm
Press Release: University Of South Pacific


The Micronesian Center for Sustainable Transport’s (MCST) Project Cerulean at the University of the South Pacific's Marshall Islands Campus - RMI USP – has been shortlisted for the International Windship Association's (IWSA) 2021 "Wind Propulsion Innovation Awards."

The awards recognise cutting-edge projects, technological innovation, and the advancement of wind propulsion as technically and commercially viable solutions in the shipping industry. These awards are intended to highlight positive decarbonization projects that are currently underway in the shipping industry.

The MCST’s Project Cerulean is shortlisted for the “Small Vessel Sector Award”. The Project demonstrates that viable sea transport options exists to provide more equitable, efficient, and comprehensive transport services to connect the remote populations widely across the Oceania.

Marshall Islands Campus Director, Dr Brad Carte said “this is a fantastic accomplishment for MCST and USP” and expressed his gratitude to the entire Project Cerulean Team.

Voting for the awards is now open to the public and will continue until Sunday, 7 November 2021. The virtual awards ceremony will be held during the the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow on Thursday, 11 November 2021 at 0900-1030 (UK time).

Staff and students are encouraged to vote for RMI-USP's Project Cerulean in the "Small Vessel Sector Award" category.

The Small Vessel Award is sponsored by MARIN. The shortlist includes projects spanning the globe from Costa Rica, to the South Pacific, Australia and Europe and they are; Advanced Wing Systems, Blue Schooner Co, Ecoclipper, Grain de Sail, Project Cerulean and SAIL CARGO Inc.

Visit https://www.wind-ship.org/en/wind-propulsion-innovation-awards-2021/ to learn more about the projects and technologies, and to cast your vote.

The IWSA, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and facilitating wind propulsion solutions for commercial shipping, brings together all stakeholders involved in the development of a wind-ship sector to impact industry and government attitudes and policies.

