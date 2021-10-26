Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Protect The World’s Bees With AI

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 6:52 am
Press Release: BeeScanning

Varroa mites continues to plague the worlds honeybees and beekeepers. The mites are time consuming to find with the naked eye, and it is impossible to accurately establish how many mites there are in a hive by just looking. What takes the eye minutes to find, the BeeScanning app detects in just seconds. Without hurting a single bee.

The most common way to find and count varroa mites is to shake or “wash” a selection of bees in isopropanol. In other words – drown the bees in alcohol. The varroa mites fall off the dead bees and can then be counted. A procedure that requires the beekeeper to sacrifice up to 600 bees per hive to get statistically valid results. A contra productive method as all the beekeeper really wanted to do was to understand the health of the bees and treat accordingly.

Swedish bee-health company BeeScanning has a smart bee-friendly solution. Beekeepers that use the BeeScanning app simply photograph their bees with their smartphone camera. The pictures are instantly uploaded to BeeScanning’s servers and analyzed in seconds by the company’s trained AI. An accurate, easy to use and 100% bee-friendly method. There is no need for alcohol washing, BeeScanning tells you if there is need to treat.

“BeeScanning is the world’s only varroa mite detection tool that truly saves and protects the bees. It’s fast and accurate and saves huge amounts of time, bees, and materials”, says Björn Lagerman, founder of BeeScanning and a passionate beekeeper since 1970. “Our method also produces objective documentation that bring a unique basis for further bee research and breeding”.

To take in to account hidden varroa mites under the bees’ wings or under their abdomen the AI analyze result is calculated in percent number of varroa versus the number of bees. A factor is used to multiply the result compensating for hidden mites. This factor derives from extensive lab tests comparing AI-results with alcohol washing. Over the last 12 months, BeeScanning has been used to accurately analyze more than 24 million bees across the globe for varroa mites – without killing a single bee.

Healthy bees with BeeScanning
Analyze with AI / 15 international awards / Use and contribute to the future of beekeeping

www.beescanning.com

www.facebook.com/beescanning

www.instagram.com/beescanning

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BeeScanning on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats: Auckland’s Population Falls For The First Time
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s population growth slowed down with Auckland recording a population decline for the first time ever, Stats NZ said today. “New Zealand saw slowing population growth in all regions... More>>



BusinessNZ: Third Snapshot Report Reveals $9.5 Billion Business Investment In Climate Action

Signatories to the Climate Leaders Coalition have committed to invest $9.5 billion over the next five years to reduce emissions from their businesses, as revealed in their third anniversary snapshot report released today... More>>

Digitl: The home printer market is broken
Printers are more of a security blanket that a serious aid to productivity. Yet for many people they are not optional.
Even if you don’t feel the urge to squirt ink onto dead trees in order to express yourself, others will insist on printed documents... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 