Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Aera VC’s Derek Handley & Outset Ventures’ Imche Fourie Host NZ Climate Tech Sector Panel: 28 Oct

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

In the race to decarbonise emissions, we need more New Zealand entrepreneurs, “Building a climate tech venture to save the world,” and this is the topic of an online panel discussion tomorrow (October 28, 5pm), hosted by two investors backing climate tech startups in New Zealand and around the world: Derek Handley of Aera VC; and Imche Fourie of Outset Ventures.

The interactive online event aims to inspire entrepreneurs to build climate tech start-ups and to partner with industry to scale and is part of the inaugural Auckland Climate Festival.

“The pandemic has crashed into the climate crisis, spawning new ventures and accelerating breakthrough technologies that capture carbon, generate clean energy, build more sustainable food systems, and turn waste into wealth,” says Derek, who will open the event sharing some of his experiences backing climate and frontier tech startups over the past five years.

“The founders who crack these problems fastest will not only have a massive impact on climate change, but will also be starting the world's most important and most valuable, unicorns. And we have seen with Rocket Labs and more recently Dawn Aerospace, that New Zealand is as good a place as any to be inventing the future, and we need more of this future filled with breakthrough climate solutions.”

The panel will be moderated by Imche Fourie, co-founder and CEO of Outset Ventures, which has invested in three New Zealand climate tech startups this month, with two of them moving into Outset’s purpose-built workshop and laboratories as soon as Auckland Covid restrictions allow.

Panellists include climate tech trailblazers and supporters who are forging the future of New Zealand’s burgeoning climate tech sector:

Max Olson, co-founder of Seachange, a startup that is paving the way for zero emission ocean transit through its groundbreaking electric hydrofoiling ferries;

Anthony Bitossi, general manager at Stevenson Concrete, which has recently partnered with a game-changing Canadian climate tech startup that’s cracked a carbon friendlier way of producing concrete, which Stevenson will offer to New Zealand consumers.

Cathy Clennett, co-founder of Hiringa Energy, the first company to supply New Zealand with zero-emission hydrogen, and is now creating one of the world’s first hydrogen refuelling networks to assist the New Zealand’s government’s commitment to zero-emission transport;

“Investors and consumers are shifting their money into purpose-driven products and companies that will have a meaningful impact on addressing the climate crisis,” says Imche. “Australia has recently identified 500 climate tech startups and it would be incredible if New Zealand had more than 50 to talk about next year. There's no reason why New Zealand can't be the heart of climate tech in Asia-Pacific.

Record amounts of funding is pouring into climate tech, with the Silicon Valley Bank reporting US$58 billion will be invested in 2021, beating out last year’s record $US35 billion. A 2020 global PWC report shows “climate tech” is growing five times faster than overall VC investment.

Aotearoa New Zealand emits about 80 million tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) per year.

Register here to attend the event online, 5-6pm, 28 October.

 

About Aera VC
Aera VC invests at the frontier of deep technology and sustainability to accelerate the world to a better future since launching in late 2016. The Singapore-headquartered company’s two founding partners are based in New Zealand pioneering investments into transformational technologies to reverse climate change and make frontier breakthroughs for humanity.

About Outset Ventures
Outset Ventures is the largest and fastest growing hub for deep tech startups in New Zealand. The company offers commercial laboratory and workshop facilities, incubation programmes, and investment for early stage ventures founded on science and engineering breakthroughs. Currently home to 21 deep tech ventures, entrepreneurs backed by Outset Ventures can access its facilities and its expanding entrepreneurial community while preparing their companies for global markets. See outset.ventures

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Electricity Authority: Review Of Competition In The Wholesale Electricity Market Raises Questions
In March 2021 the Electricity Authority announced it would conduct a review into competition in the wholesale electricity market. The period of the review covers the sustained elevated electricity prices since an unplanned outage at the Pohokura gas facility in Spring 2018... More>>


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>




Fonterra: Increases 2021/22 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today increased and narrowed its forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $7.90 - $8.90 per kgMS, from NZD $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $8.40 per kgMS, from NZD $8.00 per kgMS... More>>




Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 