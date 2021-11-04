Broad Spectrum Response On Broad Spectrum Herbicide

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is beginning to analyse the 465 responses received to its call for information on the herbicide glyphosate, which closed two weeks ago.

Dr Chris Hill, General Manager Hazardous Substances and New Organisms, says he is pleased with the range of responses the EPA received.

"There has been a pretty even split between responses from the public, and users and suppliers of glyphosate. It was good to see a decent representation from all sectors.

"Information from the public made up just under half of the overall responses, at 45 percent; professional users - such as councils - account for 44 percent; organisations seven percent; and responses from those involved in the supply chain made up four percent.

"I want to thank all parties that participated in this call for information. Over the coming months we will be reviewing and analysing the information that has been provided and plan to publish a summary report in early 2022.

"The European Chemicals Agency and the European Food Safety Authority are in the process of reviewing the classification and approval of glyphosate, with their conclusions set to be released in mid-2022.

"The information we have received from our call for information will enable us to have a greater understanding of the New Zealand context by the time the EU findings are published. It will ensure we’re better prepared to assess those findings and inform our next steps."

Key points:

These figures are based on an initial analysis of responses and may change upon more detailed analysis.

- Professional users account for 44% (206) of the total responses. This includes:

o 13 industry groups

o 15 councils

o 2 government departments

o 41 professional applicators

o 18 livestock farmers

- Members of the public account for 45% (209) of the total responses.

- Organisations account for 7% (33) of the total responses, including organisations such as community groups, conservation and sustainability groups, and non-government oganisations.

- The supply chain accounts for 4% (15) of the total responses, including importers, manufacturers, retailers and suppliers.

