Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

14 Powerful Industries That Benefit From CNC Machining

Monday, 8 November 2021, 6:29 am
Press Release: 11Press

Computer numerical control or CNC machining refers to automated, computer-aided production of complex parts with high speed and precision. CNC machining mechanically operates various parts such as lathes, mills, grinders, and routers using computers. It simplifies the production process through multitasking, making it exponentially rapid, safe, accurate, and economical compared to manual operations.

Using materials like stainless steel, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene or ABS, brass, bronze, cast iron, titanium, or others, computerized 3D designs can be precisely modeled into identical, high-quality finished products.

Many industries and businesses benefit from the improved consistency, accuracy, and productivity of CNC machining by outsourcing it. CNC machining services such as Fictiv offer rapid prototyping and manufacturing of machine parts for diverse applications in all types of industries.

Top 14 Industries That Benefit From CNC Machining

The following powerful industries use CNC machining and reap its benefits:

1. Aerospace

A high level of accuracy and consistency is required to create components that comply with safety regulations for the aerospace industry. CNC machining offers high-precision production to meet strict standards and industry requirements. It helps create sturdy, lightweight, and complex parts from high-performance polymers that are resistant to damage.

2. Agriculture

CNC machining allows consistent and rapid production of equipment and machines for large-scale farms and agricultural operations. Adding exact specifications and details such as angles, contours, niches, or threading, CNC machining helps create durable components such as air valves, gears, nozzles, and tubing.

Equipment like combine harvesters, livestock movers, farm transporters, and irrigation and spraying machines are put together using CNC-machined parts.

3. Transportation

CNC machining helps create parts of vehicles from panels, shafts, pistons, and gears to entire brake systems. Most transportation such as rail, cars, and trucks use CNC-machined parts because of the uniformity, precision, and production speed.

4. Building and Construction

The creation of construction materials and equipment involves CNC machining. It allows customized design and production using materials like steel, cast iron, or polymers in compliance with industry standards and safety regulations.

CNC machining services enable perfect assembly, eliminating the need for fixing or reworking and resulting in easy-to-build, heavy-duty structures.

5. Medical

CNC machining is used to produce medical-grade devices and surgical equipment with extreme accuracy, speed, and consistency.

CNC machines also record and produce automated reports, which are essential for product tracking and FDA approval. They enable quick prototyping, easy scale-up, and high-volume production, allowing companies to introduce new medical products in the market.

6. Dental

Dental labs and clinics use CNC machining to cut dental crowns, implants, bridges, and frameworks from materials like ceramic and metal to match the exact shape of the tooth.

Other surgical tools used by dentists require CNC machining to introduce precise angles on dental tools and add texture to handles to improve the grip of the instruments.

7. Electronics

The complex machinery that makes up most electronics requires CNC machining. Intricate hardware components, including a computer’s motherboard, can easily be produced.

Everything from metal slats and electronic panels to tiny wires and coils can be manufactured with minimal error using CNC machining.

8. Food and Beverage

Keeping consumers in mind, CNC machining provides the highest standards of health and safety and ensures high-quality production of components for the food and beverage industry.

CNC machining creates damage-resistant parts like pump shafts, meters, and spray bars from alloys like stainless steel and Inconel that are safe, efficient, and long-lasting.

9. Equipment

Various production stages for equipment like household tools and industrial equipment involve CNC machining. Sizes, shapes, and angles of different products can be changed and controlled using CNC machining. Companies can manufacture a wide range of equipment in a cost-effective manner.

10. Optical

During the development of optical products like spectacle lenses, multiple trials and tests are performed before the product is finalized.

CNC machining is a valuable, time-saving solution for the optical industry. It enables easy testing and implementation of design improvements to produce high-quality products.

11. Jewelry

Many jewelers have turned to small-scale CNC machining to make customized jewelry from precious metals like gold and silver.

Using multiple axes, engagement rings and other jewelry can be designed, cut, and engraved accurately. High-efficiency CNC machines can also cut precious stones like diamonds.

12. Defense

Military personnel use nameplates, defense equipment, and weapons, which require uniformity and precision. CNC machining is used in the defense industry to meet strict quality standards with minimal error.

Pins, barrels, triggers, plates, and magazines or ammunition clips in weapons are all products of CNC machining services.

13. Printing

Components of printing presses and commercial or industrial printers are produced using CNC machining. Plate cylinders, rollers, wires, and circuits that form a printing machine require CNC machining for effective functionality.

14. Commercial Manufacturing

Commercial products on an assembly line usually require CNC machining to maintain repeatability and high-volume production at competitive prices.

CNC machining allows production flexibility, facilitating the manufacture of a wide range of products of different sizes, shapes, and materials.

Outsourcing CNC Machining

CNC machining helps create essential components to make any product complete and functional. It offers smart solutions to manufacture standardized or customized parts for all industrial applications.

It is responsible for rapid prototyping, decreased production times, improved accuracy and quality, flexible production, and increased consistency and reliability.

To reap these benefits and improve production capabilities, companies can outsource CNC machining services by partnering with on-demand manufacturing professionals.

© Scoop Media

11Press

11Press

Distribute Your Right Content to the Right People at the Right Time.

11Press was established in 2019, with the intent of being a top online press-release distribution service provider, that raises the bar on quality, and has very few, if any, competitors.

We pride ourselves on having achieved the distinction of being able to offer businesses across the world, the ability to publish their respective news on reputed platforms such a Google News, Apple News, as well as a plethora of other digital news websites, and via social media.

Contact 11Press

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 