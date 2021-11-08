14 Powerful Industries That Benefit From CNC Machining

Computer numerical control or CNC machining refers to automated, computer-aided production of complex parts with high speed and precision. CNC machining mechanically operates various parts such as lathes, mills, grinders, and routers using computers. It simplifies the production process through multitasking, making it exponentially rapid, safe, accurate, and economical compared to manual operations.

Using materials like stainless steel, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene or ABS, brass, bronze, cast iron, titanium, or others, computerized 3D designs can be precisely modeled into identical, high-quality finished products.

Many industries and businesses benefit from the improved consistency, accuracy, and productivity of CNC machining by outsourcing it. CNC machining services such as Fictiv offer rapid prototyping and manufacturing of machine parts for diverse applications in all types of industries.

Top 14 Industries That Benefit From CNC Machining

The following powerful industries use CNC machining and reap its benefits:

1. Aerospace

A high level of accuracy and consistency is required to create components that comply with safety regulations for the aerospace industry. CNC machining offers high-precision production to meet strict standards and industry requirements. It helps create sturdy, lightweight, and complex parts from high-performance polymers that are resistant to damage.

2. Agriculture

CNC machining allows consistent and rapid production of equipment and machines for large-scale farms and agricultural operations. Adding exact specifications and details such as angles, contours, niches, or threading, CNC machining helps create durable components such as air valves, gears, nozzles, and tubing.

Equipment like combine harvesters, livestock movers, farm transporters, and irrigation and spraying machines are put together using CNC-machined parts.

3. Transportation

CNC machining helps create parts of vehicles from panels, shafts, pistons, and gears to entire brake systems. Most transportation such as rail, cars, and trucks use CNC-machined parts because of the uniformity, precision, and production speed.

4. Building and Construction

The creation of construction materials and equipment involves CNC machining. It allows customized design and production using materials like steel, cast iron, or polymers in compliance with industry standards and safety regulations.

CNC machining services enable perfect assembly, eliminating the need for fixing or reworking and resulting in easy-to-build, heavy-duty structures.

5. Medical

CNC machining is used to produce medical-grade devices and surgical equipment with extreme accuracy, speed, and consistency.

CNC machines also record and produce automated reports, which are essential for product tracking and FDA approval. They enable quick prototyping, easy scale-up, and high-volume production, allowing companies to introduce new medical products in the market.

6. Dental

Dental labs and clinics use CNC machining to cut dental crowns, implants, bridges, and frameworks from materials like ceramic and metal to match the exact shape of the tooth.

Other surgical tools used by dentists require CNC machining to introduce precise angles on dental tools and add texture to handles to improve the grip of the instruments.

7. Electronics

The complex machinery that makes up most electronics requires CNC machining. Intricate hardware components, including a computer’s motherboard, can easily be produced.

Everything from metal slats and electronic panels to tiny wires and coils can be manufactured with minimal error using CNC machining.

8. Food and Beverage

Keeping consumers in mind, CNC machining provides the highest standards of health and safety and ensures high-quality production of components for the food and beverage industry.

CNC machining creates damage-resistant parts like pump shafts, meters, and spray bars from alloys like stainless steel and Inconel that are safe, efficient, and long-lasting.

9. Equipment

Various production stages for equipment like household tools and industrial equipment involve CNC machining. Sizes, shapes, and angles of different products can be changed and controlled using CNC machining. Companies can manufacture a wide range of equipment in a cost-effective manner.

10. Optical

During the development of optical products like spectacle lenses, multiple trials and tests are performed before the product is finalized.

CNC machining is a valuable, time-saving solution for the optical industry. It enables easy testing and implementation of design improvements to produce high-quality products.

11. Jewelry

Many jewelers have turned to small-scale CNC machining to make customized jewelry from precious metals like gold and silver.

Using multiple axes, engagement rings and other jewelry can be designed, cut, and engraved accurately. High-efficiency CNC machines can also cut precious stones like diamonds.

12. Defense

Military personnel use nameplates, defense equipment, and weapons, which require uniformity and precision. CNC machining is used in the defense industry to meet strict quality standards with minimal error.

Pins, barrels, triggers, plates, and magazines or ammunition clips in weapons are all products of CNC machining services.

13. Printing

Components of printing presses and commercial or industrial printers are produced using CNC machining. Plate cylinders, rollers, wires, and circuits that form a printing machine require CNC machining for effective functionality.

14. Commercial Manufacturing

Commercial products on an assembly line usually require CNC machining to maintain repeatability and high-volume production at competitive prices.

CNC machining allows production flexibility, facilitating the manufacture of a wide range of products of different sizes, shapes, and materials.

Outsourcing CNC Machining

CNC machining helps create essential components to make any product complete and functional. It offers smart solutions to manufacture standardized or customized parts for all industrial applications.

It is responsible for rapid prototyping, decreased production times, improved accuracy and quality, flexible production, and increased consistency and reliability.

To reap these benefits and improve production capabilities, companies can outsource CNC machining services by partnering with on-demand manufacturing professionals.

© Scoop Media