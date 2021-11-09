Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Kiwi Company Developing Game-changing New Product To Support COVID-19 Immunity

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 8:05 am
Press Release: RuaTech

Innovative Kiwi company, Ruakura Technologies (RuaTech), is developing a dairy-based natural product that has the potential to offer immediate, short-term immune support against the coronavirus causing COVID-19 disease. The eventual product is intended to safeguard people in high-risk situations including events, frontline work, or during mass transportation such as on trains or flights.

Still in the early stages of development, the company has recently made a significant technical breakthrough captured as a provisional patent filing, positioning it for on-farm pilot-scale production of the immune milk-based active ingredient of the product.

CEO of RuaTech, Dr Steve Hodgkinson, says the end product is positioned for an unmet market need in science-backed immune support, something that is particularly relevant during a pandemic.

“Beyond vaccines, PPE and social distancing, there are few options available for people wanting to reduce their personal risk of contracting COVID-19. We are working towards a product that can provide science-backed immune support,” says Hodgkinson.

The science mimics nature and can be compared to the way a mother’s milk protects the newborn. The recent breakthrough, made in collaboration with Dr William Kelton at the University of Waikato, has been in the design of coronavirus antigens that are effective at inducing antibodies in ruminant milk that block virus binding to the receptor that allows entry to human cells. The milk produced through the scientific platform will be used to develop the new immune support product.

Hodgkinson says: “Leveraging 20 years of research, the science is exciting stuff. However, the freedom that the end product could provide consumers is even more exciting – especially with so many Kiwis facing alert level restrictions currently.”

Hodgkinson says that now that the proof-of-concept phase is complete, time to market for the final product, which will likely be taken as an oral supplement or nasal spray, can be relatively short.

But Hodgkinson also adds that potential applications of the technology extend well beyond the current pandemic: “There are opportunities to provide immune support against other pathogens. An obvious contender is Norovirus which regularly sweeps through close-quartered environments like cruise ships and retirement villages.”

“We are looking for funders and partners who can help us move into pilot-scale production and launch a product next year,” says Hodgkinson.

Notably, the research has been self-funded to date via a loan from Callaghan Innovation.

RuaTech is looking for investors and partners who can support the next stage of development.

Offering collaboration, serious investment return, and global opportunities, this is the chance to bring to market a game-changing product that will help the world better manage COVID-19 and other viruses in the future.

About RuaTech

RuaTech (also known as Ruakura Technologies) is a research and technology company that uses robust science to develop products that improve people’s lives. A leader in the development of hyperimmune milk-based products, RuaTech’s experienced team specialises in protein design, biotech manufacturing (for antigen production), agritech, and dairying.

Based in the Waikato, RuaTech is currently developing a consumer product that provides immediate, short-term immune support against the coronavirus causing COVID-19. The product will safeguard people during high-risk situations including events, frontline work, or mass transportation such as on trains or flights. The cutting-edge technology is positioned to meet an unmet market need for immune support. Based on 20 years of research, the application of this current project extends well beyond COVID-19 and could be used to protect people against other infections in the future. For more information, visit ruatech.co.nz.

About Steve Hodgkinson PhD, MBA (Dist.).

Steve is a multi-disciplinary scientist with a varied background in biomedical, animal and plant research, and business development in the New Zealand science sector. His previous roles include National Science Leader – Growth and Development for AgResearch, Chief Operating Officer for the Centre of Research Excellence - The National Research Centre for Growth and Development (subsequently Gravida) and Business and Innovation Manager for a leading biomedical research institute – The Liggins Insititute.

Since moving back to Hamilton Steve has been founding investor, director, and CTO of Synthase Biotech Ltd and ran a successful life sciences consultancy before establishing RuaTech early in 2020.

Steve has a high output of quality science and success in its commercialisation with over 180 scientific publications, 5 patent families, and multiple industry-focused technical reports.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from RuaTech on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Auckland Transport: Australasia’s Biggest Ever Electric Bus Order Will Remove 10,000 Tonnes Of Emissions Annually
Australasia’s biggest electric bus order has been announced, in a partnership between Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Bus.
This will see a further 152 battery electric buses (BEVs) on Auckland’s roads and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the AT Metro bus fleet by an estimated 11 per cent per year– which is almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually... More>>




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 