Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Research On Crushed Glass As A Wastewater Filter

Friday, 3 December 2021, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

2A concrete sand is the most commonly used sand filter in New Zealand’s wastewater treatment systems, but it’s expensive, and not always available - so what about crushed glass?

Through his research with TM Consultants, final year Civil Engineering student Quang Truong tested crushed glass as a substitute filter for wastewater discharge trenches, and found it to be a more economical and sustainable alternative for rural areas.

"Our final year projects are basically about working with industry to find innovative ways to solve a problem. We have a huge stockage of recycled glass in our country and we need to find a viable market to reduce that as much as possible," says Truong.

The research found that using crushed glass as filter media for a typical 3-bedroom house could save up

to $500 and reduce 200kg of carbon dioxide released to the environment during the manufacture, transport, and construction phase.

"The exciting results of these findings provide New Zealand based, real-world data that can be used by TM Consultants as an expert in onsite wastewater treatment system design, and local territorial authorities, in the consenting processes," says Marc Jensen, Senior Hydraulics and Mechanical Engineer at TM Consultants.

Truong has been working with TM Consultants and Ara Project Supervisor Matt Ramezanian Pour to write an academic journal article to be published in early 2022 which is also intended to be provided to Environment Canterbury (ECan) to float the idea of this new filter medium.

"Sustainability is a major part of this project, and this work demonstrates a valuable collaboration between industry and academia," says tutor, Matt Ramezanian Pour.

After six months of testing, results showed that crushed glass matched the performance of 2A sand for Total Nitrates (TN), Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD5) and Total Suspended Solids (TSS).

"In New Zealand, we have never done anything like that before. I was actually invited by ECan and WaterNZ to deliver a presentation of the findings with TM Consultants. So it’s great if we can get this work published, then we can refer it to ECan and hopefully actually use it. It would save a lot of money," says Truong.

Every year Ara holds an Engineering Showcase, to display and award the work of students from the Bachelor of Engineering Technology.

This year Truong’s won him Best Project - Civil Engineering and Industry Choice - which means out of all the industry present on the night Truong’s project was the top pick.

"I consider it the most prestigious award," says Rob Dantzer, Manager- Department of Engineering and Architectural Studies.

"A really neat thing about Quang’s project is an industry client came to us with a problem, he tested mediums and produced tangible results. Now TM Consultants are looking at getting permission from Environment Canterbury to use crushed glass as a filtration medium," Dantzer adds.

Truong came to New Zealand from Vietnam three years ago, and enrolled in Ara as an international student. Before he could enter the Bachelor’s Degree, he needed to fill a few gaps in academic requirements; something which he took in his stride.

"He’s a young man who has said yes to opportunity, and ultimately hard work and persistence have paid off," says Dantzer.

While completing his degree Truong is working part-time for Cosgroves in their civil engineering team, working across land development, roading and three waters projects.

Truong says, "I would like to progress in the land development industry. My favourite thing about engineering is problem solving, and working on things that can bring value to humankind. Now I'm working on a few projects and sometimes I go out and I see it actually being built and it's just so rewarding!"

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Dairy NZ: ‘More Milk From Fewer Cows’ Trend Continues In A Record Year
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>

Statistics: Consents Remain At Record Levels
There were 47,715 new homes consented in the year ended October 2021, up 26 percent compared with the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today. "The year ended October 2021 marks another record for the annual number of new homes consented,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>



Foodstuffs: New World & Four Square Trial NZ’s First Grocery Delivery Offer With Uber Eats

New World & Four Square have partnered with Uber Eats to unlock the first grocery offering available on the platform in Aotearoa. For New World and Four Square it’s yet another way to put New Zealanders first, particularly with those inevitable last-minute grocery needs... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 