Booster Jab Shows Promise Against Omicron – Expert Reaction

Preliminary lab results from Pfizer/BioNTech suggest a third booster dose of their mRNA vaccine may be able to stop the Omicron variant in its tracks.

According to their press release, people who had received a booster jab neutralised the Omicron variant to levels comparable to those observed for earlier variants after two doses.

The SMC asked experts to comment on the press release announcement.

Lesley Gray, Senior Lecturer, Department of Primary Health Care & General Practice, University of Otago, comments:

“The preliminary information from Pfizer show the benefit of having a third (booster) dose to significantly improve protection against the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is promising as Aotearoa New Zealand begins to roll out its booster programme for those vaccinated more than six months ago. It is still really important for people who have not yet had their first or second dose to please have those doses as soon as you are able to do so.

“Information so far relating to Omicron suggests much quicker and wider transmission, although it is not yet known whether this new variant poses a greater threat compared to other variants of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Delta variant continues to deliver most severe illness for those not vaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated.”

Conflict of interest statement: “Lesley is a named investigator on Health Research Council funded grants.”

Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu, Immunologist, Associate Dean (Pacific), Head of University of Otago Wellington Pacific Office, and Senior Lecturer, Pathology & Molecular Medicine, University of Otago Wellington, comments:

“Preliminary data from Pfizer/BioNTech has just been released about vaccine-induced COVID-19 protection against the new Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Results made available from an initial laboratory study have shown that the antibody levels generated after receiving three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can offer protection from the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Antibody levels generated in response to Omicron after just two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine showed reduced immune protection.

“The antibody levels generated against Omicron after three Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses was comparable to the protection seen towards the wild-type and other variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus after two Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“The third Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose also showed stronger T cell immune responses were still generated, which is important as T cells are considered to indicate protection against severe COVID-19 disease.

“Although preliminary results, these findings indicate overall that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine still offers some protection against Omicron, however this protection can be improved with the addition of a third Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose.

“This supports the need for a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the form of a vaccine booster after the initial two doses in order to help protect against the Omicron variant.

“Importantly, more information is still needed about Omicron, and whether or not it causes more severe disease, hospitalisation and mortality when compared with the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“In the meantime, a maintained focus on vaccination, border controls and public health settings will be needed.

“We’re continuing to experience the impact of Delta, particularly for the most vulnerable in Aotearoa New Zealand. Please get vaccinated and tested, and reach out to help others do the same.”

No conflict of interest.

